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La Haya House / PH TIPO CASA

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La Haya House / PH TIPO CASA - Interior PhotographyLa Haya House / PH TIPO CASA - Interior Photography, WoodLa Haya House / PH TIPO CASA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, Balcony, HandrailLa Haya House / PH TIPO CASA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick, ConcreteLa Haya House / PH TIPO CASA - More Images+ 22

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses, Renovation
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: PH TIPO CASA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  232
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Cairoli
  • Lead Architect: Marcelo Sasso
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Design Team: Ivan Trobec, Josefina Calderon
  • Technical Team: Sol Veiga, Florencia Gorordo
  • General Construction: H.U.C.
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
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La Haya House / PH TIPO CASA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick, Concrete
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Parque Chas presents us with multiple residential typologies. This project sits on an almost square lot, a renovation originally carried out in the 2000s on a traditional "casa cajón" (box house).

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationArgentina

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BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationArgentina
Cite: "La Haya House / PH TIPO CASA" [Casa La Haya / PH TIPO CASA] 21 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185519/la-haya-house-ph-tipo-casa> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Federico Cairoli

Haya 住宅 / PH TIPO CASA

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