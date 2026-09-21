La Haya House / PH TIPO CASA

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Buenos Aires, Argentina
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Architects: PH TIPO CASA
- Area: 232 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Federico Cairoli
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Lead Architect: Marcelo Sasso
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Ivan Trobec, Josefina Calderon
- Technical Team: Sol Veiga, Florencia Gorordo
- General Construction: H.U.C.
- City: Buenos Aires
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. Parque Chas presents us with multiple residential typologies. This project sits on an almost square lot, a renovation originally carried out in the 2000s on a traditional "casa cajón" (box house).