La Haya House / PH TIPO CASA

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Design Team: Ivan Trobec, Josefina Calderon

Technical Team: Sol Veiga, Florencia Gorordo

General Construction: H.U.C.

City: Buenos Aires

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Parque Chas presents us with multiple residential typologies. This project sits on an almost square lot, a renovation originally carried out in the 2000s on a traditional "casa cajón" (box house).