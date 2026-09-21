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Casa Muxarabi / mf+arquitetos

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Casa Muxarabi / mf+arquitetos - Image 2 of 51Casa Muxarabi / mf+arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairCasa Muxarabi / mf+arquitetos - Image 4 of 51Casa Muxarabi / mf+arquitetos - Image 5 of 51Casa Muxarabi / mf+arquitetos - More Images+ 46

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

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Uberlândia, Brazil
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© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Built under the vast sky of the Triângulo Mineiro region, the Muxarabi House presents itself as a horizontal gesture that embraces the landscape. From afar, its silhouette suggests a precise line drawn between the intense blue sky and the warm texture of the earth. Nothing about the house is abrupt: everything unfolds with the serenity of a design that deeply understands the territory on which it rests.

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Cite: "Casa Muxarabi / mf+arquitetos" [Casa Muxarabi / mf+arquitetos] 21 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185496/casa-muxarabi-mf-plus-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Casa Muxarabi / mf+arquitetos

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