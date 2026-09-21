Casa Muxarabi / mf+arquitetos

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

City: Uberlândia

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Built under the vast sky of the Triângulo Mineiro region, the Muxarabi House presents itself as a horizontal gesture that embraces the landscape. From afar, its silhouette suggests a precise line drawn between the intense blue sky and the warm texture of the earth. Nothing about the house is abrupt: everything unfolds with the serenity of a design that deeply understands the territory on which it rests.