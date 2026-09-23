HEYTEA Craft Store / say architects

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Retail Interiors

Design Team: Zhou Yao (Senior Managing Partner), Hu Qiheng

Furniture Fabrication: Zea Room

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. No one wants to wait for a cup of tea. Scan, pay, wait for your number, take it away. The cup is warm, but how the tea came to be is nowhere to be seen. New tea beverages have pushed everything toward speed: faster launches, faster service, faster replication of the next store. A hit is outdated before it is even remembered. HEYTEA Craft Store wants to do something else: to slow down.