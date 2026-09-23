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HEYTEA Craft Store / say architects

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HEYTEA Craft Store / say architects - Exterior PhotographyHEYTEA Craft Store / say architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, SinkHEYTEA Craft Store / say architects - Image 4 of 20HEYTEA Craft Store / say architects - Interior Photography, WoodHEYTEA Craft Store / say architects - More Images+ 15

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Retail Interiors
Guangzhou, China
  • Interior Designers: say architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  178
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wen Studio
  • Lead Architects: Zhang Yan, Shan Jianan
  • Category: Retail Interiors
  • Design Team: Zhou Yao (Senior Managing Partner), Hu Qiheng
  • Furniture Fabrication: Zea Room
  • City: Guangzhou
  • Country: China
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HEYTEA Craft Store / say architects - Exterior Photography
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. No one wants to wait for a cup of tea. Scan, pay, wait for your number, take it away. The cup is warm, but how the tea came to be is nowhere to be seen. New tea beverages have pushed everything toward speed: faster launches, faster service, faster replication of the next store. A hit is outdated before it is even remembered. HEYTEA Craft Store wants to do something else: to slow down.

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Cite: "HEYTEA Craft Store / say architects" 23 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185429/heytea-craft-store-say-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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