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LILAC / BUREAU

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LILAC / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, GlassLILAC / BUREAU - Interior Photography, WoodLILAC / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, BathroomLILAC / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, CountertopLILAC / BUREAU - More Images+ 26

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Apartments, Renovation
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: BUREAU
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  44
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
  • Lead Architects: Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide
  • Project Coordination: Carine Pimenta
  • Project Execution: Jeremy Morris, Leo Yuan, Finia Sonderegger
  • Construction Monitoring: Carine Pimenta
  • Publication Drawings: Beatriz Duarte
  • Execution: Abagot
  • City: Lisboa
  • Country: Portugal
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LILAC / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. The starting point is two ‘family’ apartments: the first home owned by each of the two “brothers.sisters”, Lilac & Blue. 

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "LILAC / BUREAU" [Apartamento Lilac / BUREAU] 21 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185427/lilac-bureau> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Francisco Nogueira

Lilac 公寓 / BUREAU

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