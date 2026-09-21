LILAC / BUREAU

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Apartments, Renovation • Lisboa, Portugal Architects: BUREAU

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 44 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Francisco Nogueira

Lead Architects: Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide

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Category: Apartments, Renovation

Project Coordination: Carine Pimenta

Project Execution: Jeremy Morris, Leo Yuan, Finia Sonderegger

Construction Monitoring: Carine Pimenta

Publication Drawings: Beatriz Duarte

Execution: Abagot

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The starting point is two ‘family’ apartments: the first home owned by each of the two “brothers.sisters”, Lilac & Blue.