LILAC / BUREAU

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Lisboa, Portugal
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Architects: BUREAU
- Area: 44 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
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Lead Architects: Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide
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- Category: Apartments, Renovation
- Project Coordination: Carine Pimenta
- Project Execution: Jeremy Morris, Leo Yuan, Finia Sonderegger
- Construction Monitoring: Carine Pimenta
- Publication Drawings: Beatriz Duarte
- Execution: Abagot
- City: Lisboa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The starting point is two ‘family’ apartments: the first home owned by each of the two “brothers.sisters”, Lilac & Blue.