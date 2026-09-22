Trinity College Lawson Centre for Sustainability / Mecanoo + RDHA

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Category: University, Dorms, Sustainability

Client: Trinity College in the University of Toronto

Programme: LEED Platinum and CaGBC Zero Carbon- Design certified 14,450 m2 student residence and academic building; a hybrid mass timber facility including academic offices, seminar rooms, 357 bed dormitory with studios, single and double dorm including barrier-free typologies, a full-service cafeteria, student lounges, study spaces, teaching kitchen, food services kitchen, event pavilion and rooftop farm.

Building Envelope: RDH Building Science

Food Services: Food Forward

Signage & Wayfinding: Entro

Code Consultants: LRI

Fire Consultants: CHM

Specifications: Brian Ballantyne Specifications

Custom Table Fabricator: Brothers Dressler

Security: Smith + Andersen

Fire Safety: Smith + Andersen

City: Toronto

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. The Lawson Centre for Sustainability is Trinity College's most ambitious capital project in over six decades and one of Canada's most advanced sustainability-driven academic and residential buildings. Designed by Dutch architecture firm Mecanoo, working in collaboration with Toronto architecture firm RDHA, the Lawson Centre revitalizes Trinity's beautiful campus, enhances the collegiate experience for students and embodies the College's commitment to sustainability.