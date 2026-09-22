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Trinity College Lawson Centre for Sustainability / Mecanoo + RDHA

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Trinity College Lawson Centre for Sustainability / Mecanoo + RDHA - Exterior PhotographyTrinity College Lawson Centre for Sustainability / Mecanoo + RDHA - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, BedroomTrinity College Lawson Centre for Sustainability / Mecanoo + RDHA - Interior Photography, ChairTrinity College Lawson Centre for Sustainability / Mecanoo + RDHA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, GlassTrinity College Lawson Centre for Sustainability / Mecanoo + RDHA - More Images+ 29

Curated by Nina Vuga

University, Dorms, Sustainability
Toronto, Canada
  • Client: Trinity College in the University of Toronto
  • Programme: LEED Platinum and CaGBC Zero Carbon- Design certified 14,450 m2 student residence and academic building; a hybrid mass timber facility including academic offices, seminar rooms, 357 bed dormitory with studios, single and double dorm including barrier-free typologies, a full-service cafeteria, student lounges, study spaces, teaching kitchen, food services kitchen, event pavilion and rooftop farm.
  • Building Envelope: RDH Building Science
  • Food Services: Food Forward
  • Signage & Wayfinding: Entro
  • Code Consultants: LRI
  • Fire Consultants: CHM
  • Specifications: Brian Ballantyne Specifications
  • Custom Table Fabricator: Brothers Dressler
  • Security: Smith + Andersen
  • Fire Safety: Smith + Andersen
  • City: Toronto
  • Country: Canada
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© Doublespace Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Lawson Centre for Sustainability is Trinity College's most ambitious capital project in over six decades and one of Canada's most advanced sustainability-driven academic and residential buildings. Designed by Dutch architecture firm Mecanoo, working in collaboration with Toronto architecture firm RDHA, the Lawson Centre revitalizes Trinity's beautiful campus, enhances the collegiate experience for students and embodies the College's commitment to sustainability.

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Mecanoo
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RDHA
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WoodBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityOther facilitiesDormsSustainabilityCanada

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WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityOther facilitiesDormsSustainabilityCanada
Cite: "Trinity College Lawson Centre for Sustainability / Mecanoo + RDHA" 22 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185408/trinity-college-lawson-centre-for-sustainability-mecanoo-plus-rdha> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Doublespace Photography

三一学院 Lawson 可持续发展中心 / Mecanoo + RDHA

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