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Cella House / iHouse estudio

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Cella House / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, DeckCella House / iHouse estudio - Image 3 of 34Cella House / iHouse estudio - Exterior PhotographyCella House / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCella House / iHouse estudio - More Images+ 29

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Ciudad de la Costa, Uruguay
  • Architects: iHouse estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aldo Lanzi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluminions del Uruguay, Bia, Maguinor Maderas, Manto, SILESTONE
  • Lead Architects: Andrés García, Marcelo Mederos
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Cella House / iHouse estudio - Image 3 of 34
© Aldo Lanzi

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cella is a weekend home located in El Pinar, Canelones, just a few yards from the beach. Designed for a family that loves hosting friends and extending daily life outdoors, the house is conceived as an open platform facing the garden, the barbecue area, and the pool, establishing a fluid relationship between the interior spaces and the landscape.

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iHouse estudio
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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUruguay

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUruguay
Cite: "Cella House / iHouse estudio" [Casa Cella / iHouse estudio] 19 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185405/cella-house-ihouse-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Aldo Lanzi

Cella 住宅 / iHouse estudio

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