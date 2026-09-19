Cella House / iHouse estudio

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Architects: iHouse estudio
- Area: 145 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Aldo Lanzi
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Manufacturers: Aluminions del Uruguay, Bia, Maguinor Maderas, Manto, SILESTONE
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Lead Architects: Andrés García, Marcelo Mederos
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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cella is a weekend home located in El Pinar, Canelones, just a few yards from the beach. Designed for a family that loves hosting friends and extending daily life outdoors, the house is conceived as an open platform facing the garden, the barbecue area, and the pool, establishing a fluid relationship between the interior spaces and the landscape.