Cella House / iHouse estudio

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Houses • Ciudad de la Costa, Uruguay Architects: iHouse estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 145 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Aldo Lanzi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aluminions del Uruguay , Bia , Maguinor Maderas , Manto , SILESTONE

Lead Architects: Andrés García, Marcelo Mederos

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cella is a weekend home located in El Pinar, Canelones, just a few yards from the beach. Designed for a family that loves hosting friends and extending daily life outdoors, the house is conceived as an open platform facing the garden, the barbecue area, and the pool, establishing a fluid relationship between the interior spaces and the landscape.