Casa Honor Vacui / Equipo de Arquitectura

+ 19

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Space is an architectural, and therefore physical, dimension that constitutes the essence of our profession and, at the same time, an abstract configuration of matter. Natural light gives that matter its character: it lends it depth, accentuates its textures, and shapes the junctions between elements. Together, light and the envelope that defines a space construct the experience of inhabiting it.