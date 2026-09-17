Casa Honor Vacui / Equipo de Arquitectura

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Asunción, Paraguay
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Architects: Equipo de Arquitectura
- Area: 385 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Federico Cairoli
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Lead Architects: Horacio Cherniavsky, Viviana Pozzoli
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
- Design Team: Patricio Duarte, Daniela Callizo, Franco Pinazzo, Erika Gerke
- Landscape: Primitivo
- Structural Engineer: Federico Taboada
- Blacksmith: Javier Giménez
- Carpenter: Marcial Careaga
- Masonry: Asuncion Fleitas
- Installations: Jorge Colmán
- City: Asunción
- Country: Paraguay
Text description provided by the architects. Space is an architectural, and therefore physical, dimension that constitutes the essence of our profession and, at the same time, an abstract configuration of matter. Natural light gives that matter its character: it lends it depth, accentuates its textures, and shapes the junctions between elements. Together, light and the envelope that defines a space construct the experience of inhabiting it.