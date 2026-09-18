Lorne Road House / Foomann Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. Lorne Road is a semi-detached Edwardian cottage. Renovated several years after its neighbour, the alteration is sympathetic to the heritage and contemporary buildings, and the calm and cohesive interior is subtly embellished with gentle curves, eclectic details and atmospheric light. The clients, a family of five, engaged Foomann to refresh the heritage part of their house and design a two-storey extension accommodating a new living space, playroom, main bedroom and mezzanine study.