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Arcipressi Residence / bucci quentin

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Arcipressi Residence / bucci quentin - Image 2 of 30Arcipressi Residence / bucci quentin - Interior PhotographyArcipressi Residence / bucci quentin - Image 4 of 30Arcipressi Residence / bucci quentin - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopArcipressi Residence / bucci quentin - More Images+ 25

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment
Florence, Italy
  • Architects: bucci quentin
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Villa studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artemide, Pedrali, Bolzan Parquet, Flos, Kriptonite, Listone Giordano, Mipa, Nemo Lighting, Saba, Targetti
  • Architects: bucci quentin
  • Construction: Nigro E C. Costruzioni Srl
  • Joinery: Falegnameria Scala Srl, Fiesole
  • Kitchen Stonework: A. Nannini di Carlo Nannini, Fiesole
  • City: Florence
  • Country: Italy
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Text description provided by the architects. Arcipressi is an architectural residence nestled in the green heart of Florence, a portion of a historic villa that has undergone a careful renovation aimed at restoring a timeless elegance to the spaces, in harmony with the surrounding landscape.

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Arcipressi Residence / bucci quentin - Image 2 of 30
© Federico Villa studio
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WoodSteel

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Cite: "Arcipressi Residence / bucci quentin" 24 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185107/arcipressi> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Federico Villa studio

Arcipressi 住宅

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