Arcipressi Residence / bucci quentin

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment

Architects: bucci quentin

Construction: Nigro E C. Costruzioni Srl

Joinery: Falegnameria Scala Srl, Fiesole

Kitchen Stonework: A. Nannini di Carlo Nannini, Fiesole

City: Florence

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. Arcipressi is an architectural residence nestled in the green heart of Florence, a portion of a historic villa that has undergone a careful renovation aimed at restoring a timeless elegance to the spaces, in harmony with the surrounding landscape.