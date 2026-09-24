Arcipressi Residence / bucci quentin

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Florence, Italy
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Architects: bucci quentin
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Federico Villa studio
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment
- Architects: bucci quentin
- Construction: Nigro E C. Costruzioni Srl
- Joinery: Falegnameria Scala Srl, Fiesole
- Kitchen Stonework: A. Nannini di Carlo Nannini, Fiesole
- City: Florence
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Arcipressi is an architectural residence nestled in the green heart of Florence, a portion of a historic villa that has undergone a careful renovation aimed at restoring a timeless elegance to the spaces, in harmony with the surrounding landscape.