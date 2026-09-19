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Bothaus Coffee - Sudo Developer Center / HCCH Studio

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Bothaus Coffee - Sudo Developer Center / HCCH Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, GlassBothaus Coffee - Sudo Developer Center / HCCH Studio - Image 3 of 31Bothaus Coffee - Sudo Developer Center / HCCH Studio - Image 4 of 31Bothaus Coffee - Sudo Developer Center / HCCH Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairBothaus Coffee - Sudo Developer Center / HCCH Studio - More Images+ 26

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Coffee Shop Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: HCCH Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Qingyan Zhu
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Bothaus Coffee - Sudo Developer Center / HCCH Studio - Image 8 of 31
© Qingyan Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the lower floor of Sudo Technology's office and robotics laboratory in a tower along Shanghai's Yangpu waterfront, Bothaus is a small reception and exhibition space designed for the embodied intelligence company and its invited users. At the outset of the project, the client introduced an unusual brief: the space should have a "low-tech feel". We found the phrase intriguing. Rather than simply describing an aesthetic preference, it seemed to suggest a broader idea of the future — one in which technology becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, and increasingly less conspicuous.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina

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Cite: "Bothaus Coffee - Sudo Developer Center / HCCH Studio" 19 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185091/bothaus-coffee-sudo-developer-center-hcch-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Qingyan Zhu

BOTHAUS 开发者中心 / HCCH 合尘建筑

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