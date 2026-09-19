Bothaus Coffee - Sudo Developer Center / HCCH Studio

-
Architects: HCCH Studio
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Qingyan Zhu
- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Design Team: Hao Chen, Chenchen Hu, Qisen Yang, Puchun Zhang, Yazhou Ding
- Client: Sudo Technology
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the lower floor of Sudo Technology's office and robotics laboratory in a tower along Shanghai's Yangpu waterfront, Bothaus is a small reception and exhibition space designed for the embodied intelligence company and its invited users. At the outset of the project, the client introduced an unusual brief: the space should have a "low-tech feel". We found the phrase intriguing. Rather than simply describing an aesthetic preference, it seemed to suggest a broader idea of the future — one in which technology becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, and increasingly less conspicuous.