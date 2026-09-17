Micro-regeneration on Ouyang Road / Scenic Architecture Office

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Category: Community, Renovation

Principal Architect: Zhu Xiaofeng

Project Manager: Zhuang Xinjia

Project Architects: Su Kaiqiang, Sun Xueyi, Xie Jiachen

Client: Ouyang Road Sub-district Office, Hongkou District People's Government, Shanghai

Local Design Institute: Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute (Group) Co., Ltd.

General Contractor : Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute (Group) Co., Ltd.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. This district-wide renewal was coordinated comprehensively by the Ouyang Road Sub-district Office. Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute (Group) Co., Ltd. (SMEDI) led the overall territorial planning and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) general contracting, with dedicated cultural and commercial curation integrated into the process. Scenic Architecture Office provided consulting advisory on the urban and architectural townscape, and was responsible for the detailed design work of three crucial micro-renovation nodes. Through thorough positioning and curation as well as meticulous community research, the collaborative project team jointly established the core renewal principles of mending, daily life, and symbiosis. By reorganizing neighborhood circulation and public spaces, we replaced rough-and-ready demolition and alteration with acupuncture-like interventions—gradually repairing urban gaps to awaken the dormant vitality and human warmth of the quarter.