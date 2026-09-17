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Micro-regeneration on Ouyang Road / Scenic Architecture Office

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Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Community, Renovation
Shanghai, China
  • Category: Community, Renovation
  • Principal Architect: Zhu Xiaofeng
  • Project Manager: Zhuang Xinjia
  • Project Architects: Su Kaiqiang, Sun Xueyi, Xie Jiachen
  • Client: Ouyang Road Sub-district Office, Hongkou District People's Government, Shanghai
  • Local Design Institute: Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • General Contractor : Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
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Micro-regeneration on Ouyang Road / Scenic Architecture Office - Interior Photography
Oh-yeah Pocket Park. Image © Shan Liang

Text description provided by the architects. This district-wide renewal was coordinated comprehensively by the Ouyang Road Sub-district Office. Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute (Group) Co., Ltd. (SMEDI) led the overall territorial planning and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) general contracting, with dedicated cultural and commercial curation integrated into the process. Scenic Architecture Office provided consulting advisory on the urban and architectural townscape, and was responsible for the detailed design work of three crucial micro-renovation nodes. Through thorough positioning and curation as well as meticulous community research, the collaborative project team jointly established the core renewal principles of mending, daily life, and symbiosis. By reorganizing neighborhood circulation and public spaces, we replaced rough-and-ready demolition and alteration with acupuncture-like interventions—gradually repairing urban gaps to awaken the dormant vitality and human warmth of the quarter.

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Cite: "Micro-regeneration on Ouyang Road / Scenic Architecture Office" 17 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185088/micro-regeneration-on-ouyang-road-scenic-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

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Changshou Nursing Home. Image © Shan Liang

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