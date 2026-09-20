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Technology Park of Luanda / Typsa

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Technology Park of Luanda / Typsa - Exterior PhotographyTechnology Park of Luanda / Typsa - Exterior PhotographyTechnology Park of Luanda / Typsa - Exterior PhotographyTechnology Park of Luanda / Typsa - Exterior PhotographyTechnology Park of Luanda / Typsa - More Images+ 17

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Mixed Use Architecture, Educational Architecture, Renovation
Luanda, Angola
  • Architects: Typsa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25530
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Flavio Ricardo Gomes
  • Lead Architect: Joaquin Beltran Del Corral
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Technology Park of Luanda / Typsa - Exterior Photography
© Flavio Ricardo Gomes

Text description provided by the architects. In June 2026, the Luanda Technology Park was officially inaugurated in the presence of the President of Angola and a large delegation of government ministers, marking the completion of three years of construction and the transformation of an existing technological campus into a renewed hub for education, research, and innovation.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationAngola

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Cite: "Technology Park of Luanda / Typsa" 20 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185083/technology-park-of-luanda> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Flavio Ricardo Gomes

罗安达科技园 / Typsa

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