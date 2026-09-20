Technology Park of Luanda / Typsa

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Architects: Typsa
- Area: 25530 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Flavio Ricardo Gomes
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Lead Architect: Joaquin Beltran Del Corral
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Educational Architecture, Renovation
- City: Luanda
- Country: Angola
Text description provided by the architects. In June 2026, the Luanda Technology Park was officially inaugurated in the presence of the President of Angola and a large delegation of government ministers, marking the completion of three years of construction and the transformation of an existing technological campus into a renewed hub for education, research, and innovation.