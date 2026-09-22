Floating Sauna / DinellJohansson

•
Stockholm, Sweden
-
Architects: DinellJohansson
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Victor Johansson
-
Lead Architects: Kalle Dinell, Morten Johansson
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Sports Architecture, Sauna
- Lead Team: Stellan Gulde
- City: Stockholm
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. At the end of October 2025, the historic but dilapidated Liljeholmsbadet was towed away permanently. It is to be renovated and subsequently relocated across the water to Marievik.