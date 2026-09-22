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Floating Sauna / DinellJohansson

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Floating Sauna / DinellJohansson - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontFloating Sauna / DinellJohansson - Image 3 of 22Floating Sauna / DinellJohansson - Image 4 of 22Floating Sauna / DinellJohansson - Image 5 of 22Floating Sauna / DinellJohansson - More Images+ 17

Curated by Nina Vuga

Hospitality Architecture, Sports Architecture, Sauna
Stockholm, Sweden
  • Architects: DinellJohansson
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Victor Johansson
  • Lead Architects: Kalle Dinell, Morten Johansson
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Floating Sauna / DinellJohansson - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Victor Johansson

Text description provided by the architects. At the end of October 2025, the historic but dilapidated Liljeholmsbadet was towed away permanently. It is to be renovated and subsequently relocated across the water to Marievik.

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WoodGlass

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureSports ArchitectureHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSaunaSweden

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Cite: "Floating Sauna / DinellJohansson" 22 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184964/floating-sauna-dinelljohansson> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Victor Johansson

漂浮桑拿房 / DinellJohansson

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