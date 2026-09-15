Villa Yandara / Padovani Arquitetos

-
Architects: Padovani Arquitetos
- Area: 10764 ft²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Fran Parente
-
Lead Architect: Lucas Padovani
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Creative Director: Lucas Padovani
- Managing Director: Bruno Padovani
- Management And Coordination: Giovana Ferreira, Marina Nunes, Israel de Marco, Raquel Azevedo, Giovanna Moles, Daniel Coutinho, Cesar Martini, Renata Barros
- Leadership: Anna Cecília Mota, Larissa Daikubara
- Architects: Giovanna Ceneviva, Júlia Barel, Julia Arrigucci, Stefano Immer, Marianna Diniz, William Pieroni, Gabriel Vidal, Letícia Greve, Gabriele Lopes, Laura Zago, Guilherme Fanttini, Isabelle Willianson
- Interior Design: Padovani Arquitetos
- Landscaping: Daniel Nunes
- Builder: Hauz Construções
- Mlc Structure: Rewood Soluções estruturais em madeira
- Structure: Stec do Brasil
- Air Conditioning: Logi Project
- Lighting Design: Vertz
- Automation: Oguri audio e vídeo
- City: Porto Seguro
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Trancoso, Villa Yandara was born from the desire to translate the tropicality of the Brazilian coast into every gesture of its architecture. More than a residence, the project presents itself as a continuous sensory experience between the built and the natural, where landscape ceases to be a backdrop and becomes a constituent part of the inhabited space.