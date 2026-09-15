Villa Yandara / Padovani Arquitetos

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Category: Houses

Creative Director: Lucas Padovani

Managing Director: Bruno Padovani

Management And Coordination: Giovana Ferreira, Marina Nunes, Israel de Marco, Raquel Azevedo, Giovanna Moles, Daniel Coutinho, Cesar Martini, Renata Barros

Leadership: Anna Cecília Mota, Larissa Daikubara

Architects: Giovanna Ceneviva, Júlia Barel, Julia Arrigucci, Stefano Immer, Marianna Diniz, William Pieroni, Gabriel Vidal, Letícia Greve, Gabriele Lopes, Laura Zago, Guilherme Fanttini, Isabelle Willianson

Interior Design: Padovani Arquitetos

Landscaping: Daniel Nunes

Builder: Hauz Construções

Mlc Structure: Rewood Soluções estruturais em madeira

Structure: Stec do Brasil

Air Conditioning: Logi Project

Lighting Design: Vertz

Automation: Oguri audio e vídeo

City: Porto Seguro

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Trancoso, Villa Yandara was born from the desire to translate the tropicality of the Brazilian coast into every gesture of its architecture. More than a residence, the project presents itself as a continuous sensory experience between the built and the natural, where landscape ceases to be a backdrop and becomes a constituent part of the inhabited space.