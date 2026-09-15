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Villa Yandara / Padovani Arquitetos

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
Porto Seguro, Brazil
  • Architects: Padovani Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10764 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Lead Architect: Lucas Padovani
  • Category: Houses
  • Creative Director: Lucas Padovani
  • Managing Director: Bruno Padovani
  • Management And Coordination: Giovana Ferreira, Marina Nunes, Israel de Marco, Raquel Azevedo, Giovanna Moles, Daniel Coutinho, Cesar Martini, Renata Barros
  • Leadership: Anna Cecília Mota, Larissa Daikubara
  • Architects: Giovanna Ceneviva, Júlia Barel, Julia Arrigucci, Stefano Immer, Marianna Diniz, William Pieroni, Gabriel Vidal, Letícia Greve, Gabriele Lopes, Laura Zago, Guilherme Fanttini, Isabelle Willianson
  • Interior Design: Padovani Arquitetos
  • Landscaping: Daniel Nunes
  • Builder: Hauz Construções
  • Mlc Structure: Rewood Soluções estruturais em madeira
  • Structure: Stec do Brasil
  • Air Conditioning: Logi Project
  • Lighting Design: Vertz
  • Automation: Oguri audio e vídeo
  • City: Porto Seguro
  • Country: Brazil
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Villa Yandara / Padovani Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Trancoso, Villa Yandara was born from the desire to translate the tropicality of the Brazilian coast into every gesture of its architecture. More than a residence, the project presents itself as a continuous sensory experience between the built and the natural, where landscape ceases to be a backdrop and becomes a constituent part of the inhabited space.

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Padovani Arquitetos
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WoodSteelConcrete

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Cite: "Villa Yandara / Padovani Arquitetos" [Villa Yandara / Padovani Arquitetos] 15 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184934/villa-yandara-padovani-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fran Parente

Villa Yandara / Padovani Arquitetos

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