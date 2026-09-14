Canopy House / Lamoureux Architect Inc.

•
Vancouver, Canada
-
Architects: Lamoureux Architect Inc.
- Area: 6300 ft²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Brett Ryan Studios
-
Lead Architect: Brad Lamoureux
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Craig Thomas
- General Contractor: Trillium Homes
- Interior Design: Daintree Design Studio
- Landscape Architecture: Considered Design Inc.
- City: Vancouver
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Set on a heavily treed, side-sloping site that runs parallel to the street, the home terraces upward with the natural topography, transforming grade change into a sequence of inhabitable platforms and culminating in a level, elevated rear yard.