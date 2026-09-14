Canopy House / Lamoureux Architect Inc.

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Craig Thomas

General Contractor: Trillium Homes

Interior Design: Daintree Design Studio

Landscape Architecture: Considered Design Inc.

City: Vancouver

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. Set on a heavily treed, side-sloping site that runs parallel to the street, the home terraces upward with the natural topography, transforming grade change into a sequence of inhabitable platforms and culminating in a level, elevated rear yard.