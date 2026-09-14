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Canopy House / Lamoureux Architect Inc.

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Canopy House / Lamoureux Architect Inc. - Exterior PhotographyCanopy House / Lamoureux Architect Inc. - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, DoorCanopy House / Lamoureux Architect Inc. - Image 3 of 17Canopy House / Lamoureux Architect Inc. - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Sofa, Chair, LightingCanopy House / Lamoureux Architect Inc. - More Images+ 12

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Vancouver, Canada
  • Design Team: Craig Thomas
  • General Contractor: Trillium Homes
  • Interior Design: Daintree Design Studio
  • Landscape Architecture: Considered Design Inc.
  • City: Vancouver
  • Country: Canada
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Canopy House / Lamoureux Architect Inc. - Exterior Photography
© Brett Ryan Studios

Text description provided by the architects. Set on a heavily treed, side-sloping site that runs parallel to the street, the home terraces upward with the natural topography, transforming grade change into a sequence of inhabitable platforms and culminating in a level, elevated rear yard.

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Lamoureux Architect Inc.
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Cite: "Canopy House / Lamoureux Architect Inc." 14 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184863/canopy-house-lamoureux-architect-inc> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Brett Ryan Studios

林冠之家 / Lamoureux Architect Inc.

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