House Z / Atelier Zafari

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Architects: Atelier Zafari
- Area: 360 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Jan Bitter, Clemens Poloczek
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Lead Architects: Atelier Zafari
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- Design Team: Sohrab Zafari, Benjamin Dix, Barbara Zofia Grzeszek
- Interior Design: Atelier Zafari
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The mixed-use residential and commercial building on Schadowstraße in Berlin-Mitte was developed as part of an invited architectural competition in 2017 and completed in March 2026.