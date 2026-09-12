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House Z / Atelier Zafari

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House Z / Atelier Zafari - Exterior Photography, BalconyHouse Z / Atelier Zafari - Interior PhotographyHouse Z / Atelier Zafari - Interior PhotographyHouse Z / Atelier Zafari - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairHouse Z / Atelier Zafari - More Images+ 25

Curated by Nina Vuga

Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Berlin, Germany
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House Z / Atelier Zafari - Interior Photography
© Jan Bitter

Text description provided by the architects. The mixed-use residential and commercial building on Schadowstraße in Berlin-Mitte was developed as part of an invited architectural competition in 2017 and completed in March 2026.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureGermany

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Cite: "House Z / Atelier Zafari" 12 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184859/house-z-atelier-zafari> ISSN 0719-8884

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