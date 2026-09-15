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VISTA Science Experience Center / STUDIO MAKS

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VISTA Science Experience Center / STUDIO MAKS - Exterior PhotographyVISTA Science Experience Center / STUDIO MAKS - Exterior PhotographyVISTA Science Experience Center / STUDIO MAKS - Interior Photography, Glass, ChairVISTA Science Experience Center / STUDIO MAKS - Image 5 of 17VISTA Science Experience Center / STUDIO MAKS - More Images+ 12

Curated by Nina Vuga

Visitor Center, Science Center, Public Architecture
Klosterneuburg, Austria
  • Lead Team: Marieke Kums, Marlene Scheuringer
  • Design Team: Gautam Tanwar, Mikel Marin, Amelie Mantovani, Marina Bruno, Hey-mi Lee, Julius Roozen, Chaomin Chen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bollinger + Grohmann
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Bollinger + Grohmann
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Bollinger + Grohmann
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: In Plan Ingenieure GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: In Plan Ingenieure GmbH
  • Architecture Offices: Architektur Consult Ziviltechniker GmbH,
  • Landscape Architecture: Landscape Architecture: Landschaftsarchitektur Batik OG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ingenieurbüro Nöbl
  • Project Management: VIVIT Immo GmbH
  • General Contractor: Ing. A. Sauritschnig Alu-Stahl-Glas GmbH
  • City: Klosterneuburg
  • Country: Austria
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VISTA Science Experience Center / STUDIO MAKS - Image 7 of 17
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Emerging lightly from the park landscape of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) near Vienna, VISTA is a new visitor and science center by Studio MAKS and Bollinger + Grohmann that brings research, landscape, and public life together under one reflective roof.

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Cite: "VISTA Science Experience Center / STUDIO MAKS" 15 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184856/vista-science-experience-center-studio-maks> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Iwan Baan

VISTA 科学体验中心 / STUDIO MAKS

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