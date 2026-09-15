VISTA Science Experience Center / STUDIO MAKS

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Category: Visitor Center, Science Center, Public Architecture

Lead Team: Marieke Kums, Marlene Scheuringer

Design Team: Gautam Tanwar, Mikel Marin, Amelie Mantovani, Marina Bruno, Hey-mi Lee, Julius Roozen, Chaomin Chen

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bollinger + Grohmann

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Bollinger + Grohmann

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Bollinger + Grohmann

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: In Plan Ingenieure GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: In Plan Ingenieure GmbH

Architecture Offices: Architektur Consult Ziviltechniker GmbH,

Landscape Architecture: Landscape Architecture: Landschaftsarchitektur Batik OG

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ingenieurbüro Nöbl

Project Management: VIVIT Immo GmbH

General Contractor: Ing. A. Sauritschnig Alu-Stahl-Glas GmbH

City: Klosterneuburg

Country: Austria

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Text description provided by the architects. Emerging lightly from the park landscape of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) near Vienna, VISTA is a new visitor and science center by Studio MAKS and Bollinger + Grohmann that brings research, landscape, and public life together under one reflective roof.