VISTA Science Experience Center / STUDIO MAKS

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Klosterneuburg, Austria
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Architects: STUDIO MAKS
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Iwan Baan, kunst-dokumentation, Lorenzo Seidler
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Manufacturers: Guardian Glass, Sika, Schueco, Zumtobel
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Lead Architects: STUDIO MAKS
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- Category: Visitor Center, Science Center, Public Architecture
- Lead Team: Marieke Kums, Marlene Scheuringer
- Design Team: Gautam Tanwar, Mikel Marin, Amelie Mantovani, Marina Bruno, Hey-mi Lee, Julius Roozen, Chaomin Chen
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bollinger + Grohmann
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Bollinger + Grohmann
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Bollinger + Grohmann
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: In Plan Ingenieure GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: In Plan Ingenieure GmbH
- Architecture Offices: Architektur Consult Ziviltechniker GmbH,
- Landscape Architecture: Landscape Architecture: Landschaftsarchitektur Batik OG
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ingenieurbüro Nöbl
- Project Management: VIVIT Immo GmbH
- General Contractor: Ing. A. Sauritschnig Alu-Stahl-Glas GmbH
- City: Klosterneuburg
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. Emerging lightly from the park landscape of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) near Vienna, VISTA is a new visitor and science center by Studio MAKS and Bollinger + Grohmann that brings research, landscape, and public life together under one reflective roof.