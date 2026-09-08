Bernoulli College Vale do Sereno / BCMF Arquitetos

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Schools • Nova Lima, Brazil Architects: BCMF Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 36910 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Jomar Bragança

Lead Architects: Bruno Campos, Marcelo Fontes e Silvio Todeschi

Architectural Design: Patrícia Campos, Sávio Oliveira, Júlia Fleury, Maria Clara Sales, Elora Abritta, Maria Carolina, Marcos Sales, Pedro Leão, Lucas Moreira, Lucas Fakuda, Mariana Lima, Octavio Penna, Vivian Lopes, Carolina Cruz, Caio Nepomuceno

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Category: Schools

Coordination: Júlia Hardy, Raquel Duarte

Planning: Paulla Oliveira

Visual Communication, Signage, Environmental Design: Hardy Design

Project And Construction Management: Três Pontos Gerenciamento de Obras Ltda

Technical Studies Of Local Flora/ Landscaping/ Drainage: UMA Gestão de Projetos

Technical Traffic Impact Studies: BETA Engenharia e Arquitetura

Complementary Building Systems Designs: Projelet/ Ecom – Projeto de Sistemas Prediais Ltda

Geotechnical Projects: Consulgeo – Consultoria e Projetos Geotécnicos

Shallow Foundation And Structural Design: Bedê Engenharia

Hvac Design: Climatizar Engenharia Térmica e Automação

Window And Door Design: BM Consultoria em Consultoria Ltda

Acoustic Design: Oppus Acústica Ltda

Lighting Design: Atiaîa Lighting Design

Consulting For Project Development – Electronic Systems: SOMITEC Sociedade de Montagem e Instalações Técnicas Ltda

Sound System Design: Schneider & Vilkn Audio Ltda

Theater Stage Mechanics And Lighting Design: RPP Criação e Produção Ltda

Non Domestic Effluent Reception And Control Program Design – Precend: CNT Ambiental Equipamentos, Produtos e Serviços Ltda

Energy Efficiency And Sustainability Consulting: ARES Eficiência Energética e Sustentabilidade Ltda

Preparation Of Waterproofing Design: Firmino Siqueira Consultores Associados Ltda

Development Of Surface Drainage Design: Consulgeo – Consultoria e Projetos Geotécnicos

Effluent Treatment Plant Consultancy: Águas Engenharia Ltda

Execution Of Works: Caparaó

City: Nova Lima

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The Colégio Bernoulli campus in Vale do Sereno inaugurates research developed by BCMF Arquitetos on the architecture of learning spaces. Conceived as the first of a series of new campuses for the institution, the project established spatial, constructive, and operational principles that subsequently guided the units in Salvador, Cidade Jardim, and São Paulo. Developed starting in 2018, the project spanned the pandemic and was revised to incorporate new possibilities of use, technological infrastructure, environmental quality, and the expansion of social and informal learning spaces. Although it was the first to be designed, it became the last to be completed, as well as the largest and most complex of the projects developed for the Bernoulli Group.