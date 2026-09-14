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Enlevo Residence / Drucker Arquitetos Associados

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Enlevo Residence / Drucker Arquitetos Associados - Image 2 of 33Enlevo Residence / Drucker Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living RoomEnlevo Residence / Drucker Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairEnlevo Residence / Drucker Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, ConcreteEnlevo Residence / Drucker Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 28

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Enlevo Residence / Drucker Arquitetos Associados - Image 5 of 33
© Ruben Otero

What If the Structure Is the Architecture? — Enlevo House, in Paraná, Brazil, was commissioned by a couple of entrepreneurs. They asked for a residence that would provide complete privacy from the neighbors, a spacious, functional, a naked architecture. In addition to the large glazed openings and exposed concrete, the layout of the spaces contributes to a fluid circulation.

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Drucker Arquitetos Associados
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Cite: "Enlevo Residence / Drucker Arquitetos Associados" 14 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184677/enlevo-residence-drucker-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

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Enlevo 住宅 / Drucker Arquitetos Associados

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