Enlevo Residence / Drucker Arquitetos Associados

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Architects: Drucker Arquitetos Associados
- Area: 870 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Leonardo Finotti, Ruben Otero
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Manufacturers: Almaligth Curitiba, Alubauen Paraná, Roca
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Lead Architect: Monica Drucker
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What If the Structure Is the Architecture? — Enlevo House, in Paraná, Brazil, was commissioned by a couple of entrepreneurs. They asked for a residence that would provide complete privacy from the neighbors, a spacious, functional, a naked architecture. In addition to the large glazed openings and exposed concrete, the layout of the spaces contributes to a fluid circulation.