Enlevo Residence / Drucker Arquitetos Associados

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What If the Structure Is the Architecture? — Enlevo House, in Paraná, Brazil, was commissioned by a couple of entrepreneurs. They asked for a residence that would provide complete privacy from the neighbors, a spacious, functional, a naked architecture. In addition to the large glazed openings and exposed concrete, the layout of the spaces contributes to a fluid circulation.