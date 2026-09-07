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Oneness School Nonthaburi / Imaginary Objects

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Oneness School Nonthaburi / Imaginary Objects - Exterior PhotographyOneness School Nonthaburi / Imaginary Objects - Interior Photography, GlassOneness School Nonthaburi / Imaginary Objects - Exterior PhotographyOneness School Nonthaburi / Imaginary Objects - Exterior PhotographyOneness School Nonthaburi / Imaginary Objects - More Images+ 32

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Schools
Nonthaburi, Thailand
  • Architects: Imaginary Objects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jinnawat Borihankijanan
  • Lead Architects: Yarinda Bunnag, Roberto Requejo Belette
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Oneness School Nonthaburi / Imaginary Objects - Exterior Photography
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan

Text description provided by the architects. Oneness School's curriculum centers on wellbeing, sustainability, and children's connection to nature. Our master plan for the new campus responds to these values through a climate-responsive design that carefully considers sun and wind patterns, seasonal change, and flood resilience.

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Cite: "Oneness School Nonthaburi / Imaginary Objects" 07 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184628/oneness-school-nonthaburi-imaginary-objects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jinnawat Borihankijanan

暖武里同心学校 / Imaginary Objects

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