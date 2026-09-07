Oneness School Nonthaburi / Imaginary Objects

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Schools • Nonthaburi, Thailand Architects: Imaginary Objects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Jinnawat Borihankijanan

Lead Architects: Yarinda Bunnag, Roberto Requejo Belette

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Category: Schools

Design Team: Khomchan Chotivora-anan, Nichakan Srimaung, Yosita Yamnual

Architecture Offices: Amass Plus Co., Ltd.

Landscape Architecture: Terra Incognita

City: Nonthaburi

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. Oneness School's curriculum centers on wellbeing, sustainability, and children's connection to nature. Our master plan for the new campus responds to these values through a climate-responsive design that carefully considers sun and wind patterns, seasonal change, and flood resilience.