Oneness School Nonthaburi / Imaginary Objects

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Architects: Imaginary Objects
- Area: 8000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Jinnawat Borihankijanan
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Lead Architects: Yarinda Bunnag, Roberto Requejo Belette
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Text description provided by the architects. Oneness School's curriculum centers on wellbeing, sustainability, and children's connection to nature. Our master plan for the new campus responds to these values through a climate-responsive design that carefully considers sun and wind patterns, seasonal change, and flood resilience.