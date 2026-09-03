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Casa Solis 21 / iHouse estudio

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Casa Solis 21 / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, DeckCasa Solis 21 / iHouse estudio - Exterior PhotographyCasa Solis 21 / iHouse estudio - Interior Photography, ChairCasa Solis 21 / iHouse estudio - Image 5 of 24Casa Solis 21 / iHouse estudio - More Images+ 19

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Residential Architecture
Solís, Uruguay
  • Architects: iHouse estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aldo Lanzi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluminions del Uruguay, Bia, Maguinor Maderas, Manto, SILESTONE
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Casa Solis 21 / iHouse estudio - Exterior Photography
© Aldo Lanzi

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Solís 21 is a temporary residence located in a rural setting in Soca, Canelones, conceived as a weekend home for a family seeking a space to gather and rest within easy reach of Montevideo.

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iHouse estudio
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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureUruguay

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureUruguay
Cite: "Casa Solis 21 / iHouse estudio" [Casa Solis 21 / iHouse estudio] 03 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184512/casa-solis-21-ihouse-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Aldo Lanzi

Solis 21 住宅 / iHouse estudio

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