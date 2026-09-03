Casa Solis 21 / iHouse estudio

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Residential Architecture • Solís, Uruguay Architects: iHouse estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 125 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Aldo Lanzi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aluminions del Uruguay , Bia , Maguinor Maderas , Manto , SILESTONE

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Solís 21 is a temporary residence located in a rural setting in Soca, Canelones, conceived as a weekend home for a family seeking a space to gather and rest within easy reach of Montevideo.