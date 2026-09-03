Casa Solis 21 / iHouse estudio

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Solís, Uruguay
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Architects: iHouse estudio
- Area: 125 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Aldo Lanzi
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Manufacturers: Aluminions del Uruguay, Bia, Maguinor Maderas, Manto, SILESTONE
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Andrés García, Marcelo Mederos
- City: Solís
- Country: Uruguay
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Solís 21 is a temporary residence located in a rural setting in Soca, Canelones, conceived as a weekend home for a family seeking a space to gather and rest within easy reach of Montevideo.