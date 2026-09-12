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Paroissien House / Veronica Gilotaux

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Paroissien House / Veronica Gilotaux - Exterior Photography, BalconyParoissien House / Veronica Gilotaux - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, BalconyParoissien House / Veronica Gilotaux - Image 4 of 42Paroissien House / Veronica Gilotaux - Image 5 of 42Paroissien House / Veronica Gilotaux - More Images+ 37

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Veronica Gilotaux
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Ignacio Yáñez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acerolatina, Carpinteria Fuentealba, Huup Iluminacion, Isolant
  • Lead Architect: Veronica Gilotaux
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Eugenia Garcia Castera, Maria Carew, Nicolas Neira
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: ABestudio - Arq. Santiago Boffi
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
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Paroissien House / Veronica Gilotaux - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Pedro Ignacio Yáñez

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a single-family residence located in Buenos Aires, situated across from a park that serves as a green lung for both the neighbors and the surrounding houses. The lot featured a pre-existing ground-floor structure that was partially repurposed: a railway construction dating back to the 1940s. The primary premise was to design a sustainable home that maximizes the use of the existing construction, incorporating dry construction systems to accelerate construction timelines.

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Cite: "Paroissien House / Veronica Gilotaux" 12 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184498/paroissien-house> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pedro Ignacio Yáñez

Paroissien 住宅 / Veronica Gilotaux

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