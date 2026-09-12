Paroissien House / Veronica Gilotaux

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Architects: Veronica Gilotaux
- Area: 270 m²
- Year: 2019
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Photographs:Pedro Ignacio Yáñez
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Manufacturers: Acerolatina, Carpinteria Fuentealba, Huup Iluminacion, Isolant
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Lead Architect: Veronica Gilotaux
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Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a single-family residence located in Buenos Aires, situated across from a park that serves as a green lung for both the neighbors and the surrounding houses. The lot featured a pre-existing ground-floor structure that was partially repurposed: a railway construction dating back to the 1940s. The primary premise was to design a sustainable home that maximizes the use of the existing construction, incorporating dry construction systems to accelerate construction timelines.