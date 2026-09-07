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Casa MDL / Estudio Maria Strada

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Casa MDL / Estudio Maria Strada - Interior Photography, WoodCasa MDL / Estudio Maria Strada - Image 3 of 28Casa MDL / Estudio Maria Strada - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingCasa MDL / Estudio Maria Strada - Image 5 of 28Casa MDL / Estudio Maria Strada - More Images+ 23

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Pilar, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Maria Strada
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:UchyMay
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Forti Aberturas
  • Lead Architects: Maria Strada
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Felicitas Galati
  • City: Pilar
  • Country: Argentina
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Casa MDL / Estudio Maria Strada - Exterior Photography, Garden
© UchyMay

Text description provided by the architects. The house was born from the search for a balance between an urban spirit — one the client feels deeply connected to — and a strong, ever-present relationship with the landscape. Although located on the outskirts of the city, the intention was to preserve that more urban logic of dwelling, while the surrounding green spaces integrate naturally into everyday life inside.

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Estudio Maria Strada
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Casa MDL / Estudio Maria Strada" 07 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184496/casa-mdl> ISSN 0719-8884

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