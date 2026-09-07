Casa MDL / Estudio Maria Strada

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Houses • Pilar, Argentina Architects: Estudio Maria Strada

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 420 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: UchyMay

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Forti Aberturas

Lead Architects: Maria Strada

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Felicitas Galati

City: Pilar

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. The house was born from the search for a balance between an urban spirit — one the client feels deeply connected to — and a strong, ever-present relationship with the landscape. Although located on the outskirts of the city, the intention was to preserve that more urban logic of dwelling, while the surrounding green spaces integrate naturally into everyday life inside.