Casa MDL / Estudio Maria Strada

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Architects: Estudio Maria Strada
- Area: 420 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:UchyMay
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Manufacturers: Forti Aberturas
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Lead Architects: Maria Strada
Text description provided by the architects. The house was born from the search for a balance between an urban spirit — one the client feels deeply connected to — and a strong, ever-present relationship with the landscape. Although located on the outskirts of the city, the intention was to preserve that more urban logic of dwelling, while the surrounding green spaces integrate naturally into everyday life inside.