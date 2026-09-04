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210 South 12th Building / RSHP

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210 South 12th Building / RSHP - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade210 South 12th Building / RSHP - Exterior Photography, Cityscape210 South 12th Building / RSHP - Exterior Photography, Facade, Glass210 South 12th Building / RSHP - Exterior Photography, Glass, Cityscape210 South 12th Building / RSHP - More Images+ 38

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Philadelphia, United States
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210 South 12th Building / RSHP - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Chuck Choi
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
Cite: "210 South 12th Building / RSHP" 04 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184462/210-south-12th-building-rshp> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Chuck Choi

210 South 12th 大楼 / RSHP

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