Save this picture!© Chuck Choi+ 38 Curated by Susanna Moreira Share ShareFacebookTwitterMailPinterestWhatsappOrhttps://www.archdaily.com/1184462/210-south-12th-building-rshp Clipboard "COPY" CopyMixed Use Architecture, Apartments•Philadelphia, United States Architects: RSHP Area Area of this architecture project Area: 376000 ft² Photographs Photographs:Chuck Choi Structural Engineering: WSP Norge, WSP Services Engineering: BALA Landscape Design: Margie Ruddick Contractor: Hunter Roberts Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description Save this picture!© Chuck Choi