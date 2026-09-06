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Spitfire Roastery / Nota Architects

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Spitfire Roastery / Nota Architects - Image 2 of 35Spitfire Roastery / Nota Architects - Image 3 of 35Spitfire Roastery / Nota Architects - Image 4 of 35Spitfire Roastery / Nota Architects - Exterior PhotographySpitfire Roastery / Nota Architects - More Images+ 30

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Cabins & Lodges, Retail
Changzhou, China
  • Architects: Nota Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  863
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shan Liang, Shiyun Qian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Avarte, BURGEREE Acoustic Panels, Gabriel Upholstery Fabric, HAY, Huili Polycarbonate Sheet, Ikea, SVEZA Plywood
  • Lead Architects: Qian Shiyun
  • Design Team: Zhou Jiachen, Gao Xiang, Duan Yanran, Yao Xinyi (intern), William Sivali Liongso(intern), Ling Olivia Li(intern)
  • Architecture Construction Drawings: Shanghai Zhongjian Architecture Design Institute Co.,Ltd
  • Structural Consultant: iStructure
  • Lighting Consultant: Yingzhe Lighting Consultancy
  • Facade Consultant: Shanghai ZONING Design consultancy Ltd.
  • Spitfire Coffee Contractor: Zhenlong Construction Co., Ltd.
  • Custom Fixtures: Shanghai Yangyu Construction Decoration Co., Ltd.
  • City: Changzhou
  • Country: China
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Spitfire Roastery / Nota Architects - Exterior Photography
© Shan Liang

Text description provided by the architects. In contemporary China, an increasing number of young people are drawn to the countryside, bringing with them new forms of urban life. Cafés, independent shops, bistros and other lifestyle destinations are becoming part of rural life, creating a need for places that can continuously generate activities, foster connections, and give people reasons to return. Spitfire Roastery, a coffee roasting factory in Liyang, Jiangsu, was conceived in response to this shift. Rather than treating coffee roasting simply as an industrial process housed in a conventional food factory, the project reimagines the factory as a new form of lifestyle infrastructure — a place that reconnects production, consumption, leisure, social interaction and public activities.

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Cite: "Spitfire Roastery / Nota Architects" 06 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184405/spitfire-roastery-nota-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Shan Liang

Spitfire Roastery 浩克咖啡烘焙工厂 / Nota建筑设计工作室

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