Spitfire Roastery / Nota Architects

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Architects: Nota Architects
- Area: 863 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Shan Liang, Shiyun Qian
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Manufacturers: Avarte, BURGEREE Acoustic Panels, Gabriel Upholstery Fabric, HAY, Huili Polycarbonate Sheet, Ikea, SVEZA Plywood
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Lead Architects: Qian Shiyun
- Category: Cabins & Lodges, Retail
- Design Team: Zhou Jiachen, Gao Xiang, Duan Yanran, Yao Xinyi (intern), William Sivali Liongso(intern), Ling Olivia Li(intern)
- Architecture Construction Drawings: Shanghai Zhongjian Architecture Design Institute Co.,Ltd
- Structural Consultant: iStructure
- Lighting Consultant: Yingzhe Lighting Consultancy
- Facade Consultant: Shanghai ZONING Design consultancy Ltd.
- Spitfire Coffee Contractor: Zhenlong Construction Co., Ltd.
- Custom Fixtures: Shanghai Yangyu Construction Decoration Co., Ltd.
- City: Changzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. In contemporary China, an increasing number of young people are drawn to the countryside, bringing with them new forms of urban life. Cafés, independent shops, bistros and other lifestyle destinations are becoming part of rural life, creating a need for places that can continuously generate activities, foster connections, and give people reasons to return. Spitfire Roastery, a coffee roasting factory in Liyang, Jiangsu, was conceived in response to this shift. Rather than treating coffee roasting simply as an industrial process housed in a conventional food factory, the project reimagines the factory as a new form of lifestyle infrastructure — a place that reconnects production, consumption, leisure, social interaction and public activities.