4015 House & Studio / Observation Studio

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Architect Team: Christopher Brown

Design Team: Brent Linden, Hutch Landfair

General Contractor: Raven Builders

Landscape Architecture: Bothwell Landscape Studio

City: Portland

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. The design of the 4015 House and Studio reflects the global shift to working remotely, renovating a mid-century house set in the hills above Portland. Designed for an executive creative director and his family, the house focuses on smart space planning, rich materiality and fine detailing. After the completion of the house, a small, detached studio was commissioned for the client's creative practice.