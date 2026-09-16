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4015 House & Studio / Observation Studio

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Portland, United States
  • Architect Team: Christopher Brown
  • Design Team: Brent Linden, Hutch Landfair
  • General Contractor: Raven Builders
  • Landscape Architecture: Bothwell Landscape Studio
  • City: Portland
  • Country: United States
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© Jeremy Bittermann

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the 4015 House and Studio reflects the global shift to working remotely, renovating a mid-century house set in the hills above Portland. Designed for an executive creative director and his family, the house focuses on smart space planning, rich materiality and fine detailing. After the completion of the house, a small, detached studio was commissioned for the client's creative practice.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "4015 House & Studio / Observation Studio" 16 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184381/4015-house-and-studio-observation-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jeremy Bittermann

4015 住宅与工作室 / Observation Studio

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