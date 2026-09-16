4015 House & Studio / Observation Studio

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Portland, United States
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Architects: Observation Studio
- Area: 4800 ft²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Jeremy Bittermann
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Architect Team: Christopher Brown
- Design Team: Brent Linden, Hutch Landfair
- General Contractor: Raven Builders
- Landscape Architecture: Bothwell Landscape Studio
- City: Portland
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The design of the 4015 House and Studio reflects the global shift to working remotely, renovating a mid-century house set in the hills above Portland. Designed for an executive creative director and his family, the house focuses on smart space planning, rich materiality and fine detailing. After the completion of the house, a small, detached studio was commissioned for the client's creative practice.