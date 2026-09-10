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Sequitur Winery / Observation Studio

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Sequitur Winery / Observation Studio - Exterior PhotographySequitur Winery / Observation Studio - Image 3 of 30Sequitur Winery / Observation Studio - Exterior Photography, GardenSequitur Winery / Observation Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, GardenSequitur Winery / Observation Studio - More Images+ 25

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Hospitality Architecture, Winery
Newberg, United States
  • Architects: Observation Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jeremy Bittermann
  • Lead Architects: Christopher Brown
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Sequitur Winery / Observation Studio - Image 14 of 30
© Jeremy Bittermann

Text description provided by the architects. The Etzel Farm sits at a seam between loamy wetland meadows and forested hillsides in the Chehalem Creek Valley, outside Newberg, Oregon, one of the most fecund ribbons of soil for pinot noir vines in the United States and home to a multi-generational family of winemakers.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureIndustrial ArchitectureWineryUnited States
Cite: "Sequitur Winery / Observation Studio" 10 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184380/sequitur-winery-observation-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jeremy Bittermann

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