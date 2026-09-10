Sequitur Winery / Observation Studio

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Newberg, United States
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Architects: Observation Studio
- Area: 18000 ft²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Jeremy Bittermann
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Lead Architects: Christopher Brown
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Winery
- Lead Team: Brent Linden
- Design Team: Dillon Phillips, Jared Abraham, Hutch Landfair
- General Contractor: AD Construction
- City: Newberg
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Etzel Farm sits at a seam between loamy wetland meadows and forested hillsides in the Chehalem Creek Valley, outside Newberg, Oregon, one of the most fecund ribbons of soil for pinot noir vines in the United States and home to a multi-generational family of winemakers.