Sequitur Winery / Observation Studio

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Winery

Lead Team: Brent Linden

Design Team: Dillon Phillips, Jared Abraham, Hutch Landfair

General Contractor: AD Construction

City: Newberg

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. The Etzel Farm sits at a seam between loamy wetland meadows and forested hillsides in the Chehalem Creek Valley, outside Newberg, Oregon, one of the most fecund ribbons of soil for pinot noir vines in the United States and home to a multi-generational family of winemakers.