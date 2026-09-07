Gradient House and Studio / Observation Studio

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Portland, United States
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Architects: Observation Studio
- Area: 3600 ft²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Jeremy Bittermann
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Lead Architects: Christopher Brown
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Adam Monkaba, Ethan Zagorec Marks, Thea von Geldern
- General Contractor: Callum Clark
- City: Portland
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Gradient transforms a postwar house in the St. Johns neighborhood of Portland into a timely and sophisticated live work campus. United by a shared roof and material palette, the house and studio frame a shared courtyard that overlooks the iconic St. Johns Bridge, the Willamette River and the West Hills. Home to a young family with a thriving design business, the Gradient House provides a true live/work balance, with strong connections to neighbors and the landscape.