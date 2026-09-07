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Gradient House and Studio / Observation Studio

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Gradient House and Studio / Observation Studio - Exterior PhotographyGradient House and Studio / Observation Studio - Exterior Photography, DoorGradient House and Studio / Observation Studio - Exterior Photography, DoorGradient House and Studio / Observation Studio - Exterior PhotographyGradient House and Studio / Observation Studio - More Images+ 23

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Portland, United States
  • Architects: Observation Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jeremy Bittermann
  • Lead Architects: Christopher Brown
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Gradient House and Studio / Observation Studio - Exterior Photography
© Jeremy Bittermann

Text description provided by the architects. Gradient transforms a postwar house in the St. Johns neighborhood of Portland into a timely and sophisticated live work campus. United by a shared roof and material palette, the house and studio frame a shared courtyard that overlooks the iconic St. Johns Bridge, the Willamette River and the West Hills. Home to a young family with a thriving design business, the Gradient House provides a true live/work balance, with strong connections to neighbors and the landscape.

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Observation Studio
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Gradient House and Studio / Observation Studio" 07 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184379/gradient-house-and-studio-observation-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jeremy Bittermann

渐变住宅与工作室 / Observation Studio

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