Gradient House and Studio / Observation Studio

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Adam Monkaba, Ethan Zagorec Marks, Thea von Geldern

General Contractor: Callum Clark

City: Portland

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Gradient transforms a postwar house in the St. Johns neighborhood of Portland into a timely and sophisticated live work campus. United by a shared roof and material palette, the house and studio frame a shared courtyard that overlooks the iconic St. Johns Bridge, the Willamette River and the West Hills. Home to a young family with a thriving design business, the Gradient House provides a true live/work balance, with strong connections to neighbors and the landscape.