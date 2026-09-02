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West Garden Florist / LUO studio

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West Garden Florist / LUO studio - Exterior Photography, WoodWest Garden Florist / LUO studio - Interior Photography, WoodWest Garden Florist / LUO studio - Image 4 of 53West Garden Florist / LUO studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ColumnWest Garden Florist / LUO studio - More Images+ 48

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Coffee Shop, Installations & Structures, Community
Beijing, China
  • Architects: LUO studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  84
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Weiqi Jin, Yumeng Zhu
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West Garden Florist / LUO studio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Haidian Park, Beijing, the project sits within one of the district's major urban green spaces, a setting where nearby residents gather for everyday leisure, exercise, and encounters with nature. As urban public parks evolve toward more open, inclusive, and human-centered environments, small service buildings within these settings are taking on a broader role beyond functional amenities, increasingly becoming spatial mediators that connect people with nature.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityChina

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityChina
Cite: "West Garden Florist / LUO studio" 02 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184291/west-garden-florist-luo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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