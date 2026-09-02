West Garden Florist / LUO studio

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Haidian Park, Beijing, the project sits within one of the district's major urban green spaces, a setting where nearby residents gather for everyday leisure, exercise, and encounters with nature. As urban public parks evolve toward more open, inclusive, and human-centered environments, small service buildings within these settings are taking on a broader role beyond functional amenities, increasingly becoming spatial mediators that connect people with nature.