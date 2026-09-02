West Garden Florist / LUO studio

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Beijing, China
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Architects: LUO studio
- Area: 84 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Weiqi Jin, Yumeng Zhu
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- Category: Coffee Shop, Installations & Structures, Community
- Design Team: Luo Yujie, Wang Beilei, Hong Lun
- Client: Beijing West Garden Culture Co., Ltd.
- Contractor: Shangmuzao (Beijing) Architectural Technology Co., Ltd.
- City: Beijing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Haidian Park, Beijing, the project sits within one of the district's major urban green spaces, a setting where nearby residents gather for everyday leisure, exercise, and encounters with nature. As urban public parks evolve toward more open, inclusive, and human-centered environments, small service buildings within these settings are taking on a broader role beyond functional amenities, increasingly becoming spatial mediators that connect people with nature.