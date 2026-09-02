Chengdu Haiyang Road Middle School / Changwu Architects

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Architects: Changwu Architects
- Area: 59760 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Right Angle Image, Arch-Exist
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- Category: Schools, Elementary & Middle School
- Principals In Charge: Cai Changze
- Design Team: Cai Changze, Huang Shanchuang, Wu Qixiang, Zhu Yuanzheng (competition phase), Zhu Jiafu, Guo Jiaxin, Zeng Bojia (competition phase), Jin Xin, Chen Jieming, Zheng Li, Cai Jing, Lin Youpeng, Du Huijie
- Site Architect: Zhu Jiafu
- Client: Sichuan Tianfu New District Education and Health Bureau
- Land Area: 44,071 square meters
- Local Design Institute: Chengdu JZFZ Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
- City: Chengdu
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. When most urban campuses are compressed into efficiency-first functional containers, Chengdu Haiyang Road Middle School seeks to cultivate the relaxed, leisurely atmosphere of Chengdu's iconic "Wide and Narrow Alleys," reclaiming a sense of freedom for bodies otherwise disciplined by efficiency. There are no rigid corridors here, only staggered streets and alleys, light and shadow that are relevant to the body, a second-floor platform where you can chase the sunset, and the insistence that "every courtyard has a tree". As Louis Kahn famously said, education begins with a conversation under a tree. On this campus, gently dappled with shifting shadows, learning no longer happens only in classrooms, but also in every aimless wandering and discovery.