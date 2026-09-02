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Chengdu Haiyang Road Middle School / Changwu Architects

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Chengdu Haiyang Road Middle School / Changwu Architects - Exterior PhotographyChengdu Haiyang Road Middle School / Changwu Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyChengdu Haiyang Road Middle School / Changwu Architects - Interior PhotographyChengdu Haiyang Road Middle School / Changwu Architects - Interior PhotographyChengdu Haiyang Road Middle School / Changwu Architects - More Images+ 39

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Schools, Elementary & Middle School
Chengdu, China
  • Principals In Charge: Cai Changze
  • Design Team: Cai Changze, Huang Shanchuang, Wu Qixiang, Zhu Yuanzheng (competition phase), Zhu Jiafu, Guo Jiaxin, Zeng Bojia (competition phase), Jin Xin, Chen Jieming, Zheng Li, Cai Jing, Lin Youpeng, Du Huijie
  • Site Architect: Zhu Jiafu
  • Client: Sichuan Tianfu New District Education and Health Bureau
  • Land Area: 44,071 square meters
  • Local Design Institute: Chengdu JZFZ Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
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Chengdu Haiyang Road Middle School / Changwu Architects - Exterior Photography
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Text description provided by the architects. When most urban campuses are compressed into efficiency-first functional containers, Chengdu Haiyang Road Middle School seeks to cultivate the relaxed, leisurely atmosphere of Chengdu's iconic "Wide and Narrow Alleys," reclaiming a sense of freedom for bodies otherwise disciplined by efficiency. There are no rigid corridors here, only staggered streets and alleys, light and shadow that are relevant to the body, a second-floor platform where you can chase the sunset, and the insistence that "every courtyard has a tree". As Louis Kahn famously said, education begins with a conversation under a tree. On this campus, gently dappled with shifting shadows, learning no longer happens only in classrooms, but also in every aimless wandering and discovery.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolChina

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolChina
Cite: "Chengdu Haiyang Road Middle School / Changwu Architects" 02 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184290/chengdu-haiyang-road-middle-school-changwu-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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