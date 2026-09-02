Chengdu Haiyang Road Middle School / Changwu Architects

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Category: Schools, Elementary & Middle School

Principals In Charge: Cai Changze

Design Team: Cai Changze, Huang Shanchuang, Wu Qixiang, Zhu Yuanzheng (competition phase), Zhu Jiafu, Guo Jiaxin, Zeng Bojia (competition phase), Jin Xin, Chen Jieming, Zheng Li, Cai Jing, Lin Youpeng, Du Huijie

Site Architect: Zhu Jiafu

Client: Sichuan Tianfu New District Education and Health Bureau

Land Area: 44,071 square meters

Local Design Institute: Chengdu JZFZ Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

City: Chengdu

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. When most urban campuses are compressed into efficiency-first functional containers, Chengdu Haiyang Road Middle School seeks to cultivate the relaxed, leisurely atmosphere of Chengdu's iconic "Wide and Narrow Alleys," reclaiming a sense of freedom for bodies otherwise disciplined by efficiency. There are no rigid corridors here, only staggered streets and alleys, light and shadow that are relevant to the body, a second-floor platform where you can chase the sunset, and the insistence that "every courtyard has a tree". As Louis Kahn famously said, education begins with a conversation under a tree. On this campus, gently dappled with shifting shadows, learning no longer happens only in classrooms, but also in every aimless wandering and discovery.