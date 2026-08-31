Rouxinol House / Sergio Sampaio Archi + Tectônica

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Category: Houses, Sustainability

City: Jacareí

Country: Brazil

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The 2,000-square-meter site of Rouxinol House, located in the Paraíba Valley in São Paulo, presented significant challenges in defining the architectural design. While it offered magnificent views of the Jaguari River reservoir, the design also had to address a 50-meter slope and the presence of over 300 surveyed trees. Minimizing environmental impact was non-negotiable—a combination of factors that determined the design decisions from the initial concept to the specification of materials.