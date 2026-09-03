Greentown ThinkWorks / LYCS Architecture + GLA

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Category: Industrial Architecture, Office Buildings

Design Team: RUAN Hao, ZHAN Yuan ,ZHAO Lin, ZHANG Yunyi, DUAN Qin, YUAN Ran, ZHANG Jingyi

Gla Architects Design Team: SONG Ping; WANG Yuan, JIN Zhangjiang, SHEN Xiaofeng (Architecture); WANG Hongtao (Structure); FAN Chenhui, CHEN Lihong, LI Chunjiao (MEP)

Local Design Institute: GLA Architects

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. As cities grow denser and industrial upgrading accelerates, vertical manufacturing has become an inevitable trend. The Greentown ThinkWorks project, located in the core of Hangzhou's Zijingang Science and Technology City, masterfully responds to this evolution. The key concept was to move beyond the model of a monolithic industrial "machine" and instead create a logically coherent, breathable, and human-centric operational platform. The design achieves a unique symbiosis between cutting-edge technology and natural ecology, establishing a new paradigm for high-density industrial architecture.