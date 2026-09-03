  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. China
  5. Greentown ThinkWorks / LYCS Architecture + GLA

Greentown ThinkWorks / LYCS Architecture + GLA

Save

Greentown ThinkWorks / LYCS Architecture + GLA - Exterior Photography, Facade, GlassGreentown ThinkWorks / LYCS Architecture + GLA - Exterior PhotographyGreentown ThinkWorks / LYCS Architecture + GLA - Exterior PhotographyGreentown ThinkWorks / LYCS Architecture + GLA - Exterior Photography, GlassGreentown ThinkWorks / LYCS Architecture + GLA - More Images+ 22

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Industrial Architecture, Office Buildings
Hangzhou, China
  • Design Team: RUAN Hao, ZHAN Yuan ,ZHAO Lin, ZHANG Yunyi, DUAN Qin, YUAN Ran, ZHANG Jingyi
  • Gla Architects Design Team: SONG Ping; WANG Yuan, JIN Zhangjiang, SHEN Xiaofeng (Architecture); WANG Hongtao (Structure); FAN Chenhui, CHEN Lihong, LI Chunjiao (MEP)
  • Local Design Institute: GLA Architects
  • City: Hangzhou
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Greentown ThinkWorks / LYCS Architecture + GLA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© DONG Image

Text description provided by the architects. As cities grow denser and industrial upgrading accelerates, vertical manufacturing has become an inevitable trend. The Greentown ThinkWorks project, located in the core of Hangzhou's Zijingang Science and Technology City, masterfully responds to this evolution. The key concept was to move beyond the model of a monolithic industrial "machine" and instead create a logically coherent, breathable, and human-centric operational platform. The design achieves a unique symbiosis between cutting-edge technology and natural ecology, establishing a new paradigm for high-density industrial architecture.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LYCS Architecture
Office
GLA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsChina
Cite: "Greentown ThinkWorks / LYCS Architecture + GLA" 03 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184224/greentown-thinkworks-lycs-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags