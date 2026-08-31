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Weekend Villa / R+R Architects

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Weekend Villa / R+R Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardWeekend Villa / R+R Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomWeekend Villa / R+R Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteWeekend Villa / R+R Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodWeekend Villa / R+R Architects - More Images+ 11

Curated by Miwa Negoro

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Ahmedabad, India
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Weekend Villa / R+R Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Text description provided by the architects. Set against the tranquil outskirts of Ahmedabad, the Weekend Villa is envisioned as a contemporary weekend retreat that blurs the boundaries between resort living and residential comfort. Conceived as an immersive sanctuary, the villa draws deeply from Balinese tropical architecture while remaining rooted in a distinctly modern Indian context. The result is a home that celebrates leisure, craftsmanship, and an evocative material palette through a carefully choreographed spatial experience.

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Cite: "Weekend Villa / R+R Architects" 31 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184204/weekend-villa-r-plus-r-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Weekend Villa 度假别墅 / R+R Architects

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