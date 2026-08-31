Weekend Villa / R+R Architects

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Architects: R+R Architects
- Area: 6000 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
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Lead Architects: Ramesh Lohar, Bindi Shah
Text description provided by the architects. Set against the tranquil outskirts of Ahmedabad, the Weekend Villa is envisioned as a contemporary weekend retreat that blurs the boundaries between resort living and residential comfort. Conceived as an immersive sanctuary, the villa draws deeply from Balinese tropical architecture while remaining rooted in a distinctly modern Indian context. The result is a home that celebrates leisure, craftsmanship, and an evocative material palette through a carefully choreographed spatial experience.