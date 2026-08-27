FPW House / Obra Arquitetos

-
Architects: Obra Arquitetos
- Area: 429 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Nelson Kon
-
Lead Architect: João Paulo Daolio
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Rafael Gambale, Vitor Berge Sato
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Trine Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Satori iluminação
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Aplic Engenharia
- Landscaping: Panorama Paisagismo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The spaces are organized to take advantage of the steep slope of the original topography. From the street, there is an unobstructed view of the surrounding landscape and the house's rooftops, as the spaces are set at a lower elevation than the street. A central staircase axis structures the access to the different floors of the house.