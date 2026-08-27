FPW House / Obra Arquitetos

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Kawani Yuri Nishimura, Rafael Gambale, Vitor Berge Sato

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Trine Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Satori iluminação

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Aplic Engenharia

Landscaping: Panorama Paisagismo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The spaces are organized to take advantage of the steep slope of the original topography. From the street, there is an unobstructed view of the surrounding landscape and the house's rooftops, as the spaces are set at a lower elevation than the street. A central staircase axis structures the access to the different floors of the house.