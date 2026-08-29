Semi-construction Site Office / ARCHWASTE

+ 25

Offices Interiors • Shanghai, China Architects: ARCHWASTE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 60 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Cheng Dai

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: MOOSOO

Lead Architects: Hou Yutong

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Offices Interiors

Design Team: Yang Yuhang

General Contractor: Hangzhou Huayou Construction Engineering Co Ltd

City: Shanghai

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. ARCHWASTE transforms an irregular ground-floor commercial unit within a Shanghai residential compound into an evolving workplace where construction traces, exposed structures, and everyday functions remain deliberately visible. The site is closely embedded within the neighborhood while remaining slightly removed from the street. Reaching the office requires passing through two consecutive narrow corridors, creating a circuitous approach reminiscent of a maze. Rather than eliminating these irregularities, the renovation incorporates them into the spatial character of the project.