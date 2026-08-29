Semi-construction Site Office / ARCHWASTE

- Category: Offices Interiors
- Design Team: Yang Yuhang
- General Contractor: Hangzhou Huayou Construction Engineering Co Ltd
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. ARCHWASTE transforms an irregular ground-floor commercial unit within a Shanghai residential compound into an evolving workplace where construction traces, exposed structures, and everyday functions remain deliberately visible. The site is closely embedded within the neighborhood while remaining slightly removed from the street. Reaching the office requires passing through two consecutive narrow corridors, creating a circuitous approach reminiscent of a maze. Rather than eliminating these irregularities, the renovation incorporates them into the spatial character of the project.