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Semi-construction Site Office / ARCHWASTE

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Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Offices Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: ARCHWASTE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cheng Dai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MOOSOO
  • Lead Architects: Hou Yutong
  • Design Team: Yang Yuhang
  • General Contractor: Hangzhou Huayou Construction Engineering Co Ltd
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
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Semi-construction Site Office / ARCHWASTE - Image 2 of 30
© Cheng Dai

Text description provided by the architects. ARCHWASTE transforms an irregular ground-floor commercial unit within a Shanghai residential compound into an evolving workplace where construction traces, exposed structures, and everyday functions remain deliberately visible. The site is closely embedded within the neighborhood while remaining slightly removed from the street. Reaching the office requires passing through two consecutive narrow corridors, creating a circuitous approach reminiscent of a maze. Rather than eliminating these irregularities, the renovation incorporates them into the spatial character of the project.

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Cite: "Semi-construction Site Office / ARCHWASTE" 29 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184064/semi-construction-site-office-archwaste> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Cheng Dai

半工地 Semi-construction Site / ARCHWASTE

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