Japú House / AIA Estúdio

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Brazil Architects: AIA Estúdio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 376 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Kok

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Móveis Balduci , Ros Dormentes (Carpintaria)

Lead Architect: Alice Tepedino

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, Japú House sits on a plot of land where the relationship with the landscape was defining for its placement. Through earthmoving, a narrow flat strip was created between the contour lines, along which the program is distributed longitudinally, establishing a relationship of continuity and horizontality with the surroundings.