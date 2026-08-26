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Japú House / AIA Estúdio

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Japú House / AIA Estúdio - Exterior PhotographyJapú House / AIA Estúdio - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorJapú House / AIA Estúdio - Exterior PhotographyJapú House / AIA Estúdio - Exterior Photography, ConcreteJapú House / AIA Estúdio - More Images+ 36

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: AIA Estúdio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  376
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Móveis Balduci, Ros Dormentes (Carpintaria)
  • Lead Architect: Alice Tepedino
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Japú House / AIA Estúdio - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, Japú House sits on a plot of land where the relationship with the landscape was defining for its placement. Through earthmoving, a narrow flat strip was created between the contour lines, along which the program is distributed longitudinally, establishing a relationship of continuity and horizontality with the surroundings.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Japú House / AIA Estúdio" [Casa Japú / AIA Estúdio] 26 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183980/japu-house-aia-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pedro Kok

Japú 住宅 / AIA Estúdio

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