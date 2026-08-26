Japú House / AIA Estúdio

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Architects: AIA Estúdio
- Area: 376 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Pedro Kok
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Manufacturers: Móveis Balduci, Ros Dormentes (Carpintaria)
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Lead Architect: Alice Tepedino
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Alice Tepedino
- Project Team: João Carrascosa, Matheus Amorim, Michel Zalis
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Roberto Badalcconi, Bernardo Bertone
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, Japú House sits on a plot of land where the relationship with the landscape was defining for its placement. Through earthmoving, a narrow flat strip was created between the contour lines, along which the program is distributed longitudinally, establishing a relationship of continuity and horizontality with the surroundings.