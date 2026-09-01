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Junqueira 307 Apartments / Fragmentos

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Junqueira 307 Apartments / Fragmentos - Image 2 of 21Junqueira 307 Apartments / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Balcony, HandrailJunqueira 307 Apartments / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Door, BalconyJunqueira 307 Apartments / Fragmentos - Image 5 of 21Junqueira 307 Apartments / Fragmentos - More Images+ 16

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Renovation
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: Fragmentos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2349
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tiago Sales
  • Lead Architects: Marcus Cerdeira
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Junqueira 307 Apartments / Fragmentos - Image 10 of 21
© Tiago Sales

Text description provided by the architects. On Rua da Junqueira, in the historic waterfront stretch of Lisbon between Alcântara and Belém, a former warehouse and plastics shop known as Mitera has been rehabilitated and extended into a residential complex organized around courtyards, terraces and a shared rooftop pool. The building had stood empty and industrial for years before Fragmentos was commissioned by developer Groom Invest to convert it into housing, on a site immediately next to Quake - Museu do Terramoto, another project by Fragmentos.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "Junqueira 307 Apartments / Fragmentos" 01 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183898/junqueira-307-apartments-fragmentos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tiago Sales

Junqueira 307 公寓 / Fragmentos

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