Junqueira 307 Apartments / Fragmentos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Teixeira Trigo, 2H

Landscape Architecture: Sofia Raimundo

City: Lisbon

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. On Rua da Junqueira, in the historic waterfront stretch of Lisbon between Alcântara and Belém, a former warehouse and plastics shop known as Mitera has been rehabilitated and extended into a residential complex organized around courtyards, terraces and a shared rooftop pool. The building had stood empty and industrial for years before Fragmentos was commissioned by developer Groom Invest to convert it into housing, on a site immediately next to Quake - Museu do Terramoto, another project by Fragmentos.