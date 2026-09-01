Junqueira 307 Apartments / Fragmentos

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Lisbon, Portugal
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Architects: Fragmentos
- Area: 2349 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Tiago Sales
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Lead Architects: Marcus Cerdeira
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Teixeira Trigo, 2H
- Landscape Architecture: Sofia Raimundo
- City: Lisbon
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. On Rua da Junqueira, in the historic waterfront stretch of Lisbon between Alcântara and Belém, a former warehouse and plastics shop known as Mitera has been rehabilitated and extended into a residential complex organized around courtyards, terraces and a shared rooftop pool. The building had stood empty and industrial for years before Fragmentos was commissioned by developer Groom Invest to convert it into housing, on a site immediately next to Quake - Museu do Terramoto, another project by Fragmentos.