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Beneath Jeoji Oreum House / a root architecture

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Jeju, South Korea
  • Architects: a root architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  106
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Park Youngchae
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  American Standard, Legrand, DOMUS METAL, Durastack, Eagon, Younhyun Trading
  • Lead Architects: Kang Jungyoon, Lee Changkyu
  • Category: Houses
  • Landscape Designer: a root architecture
  • Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Doohang Structure
  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineering: Hansung ENG
  • Construction: Davom Housing
  • City: Jeju
  • Country: South Korea
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© Park Youngchae

Text description provided by the architects. When designing the house, we looked beyond the physical form of the site and its immediate scenery. Along with the scale and orientation of Jeoji Oreum and the movement of sunlight throughout the day, we considered how people had cultivated and inhabited this land over time, and what an oreum—one of Jeju's distinctive volcanic cones—has meant within the island's landscape. For us, a place encompasses not only land and scenery, but also the lives, memories, and time accumulated within it.

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a root architecture
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StoneConcrete

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Cite: "Beneath Jeoji Oreum House / a root architecture" 27 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183880/beneath-jeoji-oreum-house-a-root-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Park Youngchae

Jeoji Oreum House 地下住宅 / a root architecture

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