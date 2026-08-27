Beneath Jeoji Oreum House / a root architecture

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Jeju, South Korea
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Architects: a root architecture
- Area: 106 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Park Youngchae
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Manufacturers: American Standard, Legrand, DOMUS METAL, Durastack, Eagon, Younhyun Trading
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Lead Architects: Kang Jungyoon, Lee Changkyu
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- Category: Houses
- Landscape Designer: a root architecture
- Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Doohang Structure
- Mechanical & Electrical Engineering: Hansung ENG
- Construction: Davom Housing
- City: Jeju
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. When designing the house, we looked beyond the physical form of the site and its immediate scenery. Along with the scale and orientation of Jeoji Oreum and the movement of sunlight throughout the day, we considered how people had cultivated and inhabited this land over time, and what an oreum—one of Jeju's distinctive volcanic cones—has meant within the island's landscape. For us, a place encompasses not only land and scenery, but also the lives, memories, and time accumulated within it.