Beneath Jeoji Oreum House / a root architecture

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Landscape Designer: a root architecture

Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Doohang Structure

Mechanical & Electrical Engineering: Hansung ENG

Construction: Davom Housing

City: Jeju

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. When designing the house, we looked beyond the physical form of the site and its immediate scenery. Along with the scale and orientation of Jeoji Oreum and the movement of sunlight throughout the day, we considered how people had cultivated and inhabited this land over time, and what an oreum—one of Jeju's distinctive volcanic cones—has meant within the island's landscape. For us, a place encompasses not only land and scenery, but also the lives, memories, and time accumulated within it.