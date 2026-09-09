Tomas & Katrien House / Atelier Vens Vanbelle

+ 16

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The building was designed as a sober and simple volume that is reminiscent of an old atelier or a small-scale classic industrial building. It is constructed from characterful bricks, which give the impression that this building has always been there. This creates an interesting dialogue with the surrounding buildings (including the neighbour's blind facade), whereby the idea of new construction turns into a question about which buildings was there first.