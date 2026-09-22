The Gallery House / Maden Architects

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Donjeta Morina, Anesa Prekazi, Drin Taraku

City: Pristina

Country: Kosovo

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"The Gallery" is conceived as a contemporary residence where architecture, natural light, movement, and landscape come together to create a calm and refined living experience. The project is inspired by the idea of architecture as a continuous journey rather than a collection of separate spaces. Clean geometric volumes establish a strong architectural identity, while carefully framed openings, courtyards, and landscaped areas create a constant visual and spatial relationship between the interior and its natural surroundings.