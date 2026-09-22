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The Gallery House / Maden Architects

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The Gallery House / Maden Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, BalconyThe Gallery House / Maden Architects - Exterior Photography, HandrailThe Gallery House / Maden Architects - Image 4 of 27The Gallery House / Maden Architects - Image 5 of 27The Gallery House / Maden Architects - More Images+ 22

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Pristina, Kosovo
  • Architects: Maden Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  754
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonit Ibrahimi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artemide, B&T, Flos, Vondom
  • Lead Architects: Ideal Vejsa, Gazmend Dema, Rashit Zeneli, Egzon Dana, Agon Elezi,
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The Gallery House / Maden Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Leonit Ibrahimi

"The Gallery" is conceived as a contemporary residence where architecture, natural light, movement, and landscape come together to create a calm and refined living experience. The project is inspired by the idea of architecture as a continuous journey rather than a collection of separate spaces. Clean geometric volumes establish a strong architectural identity, while carefully framed openings, courtyards, and landscaped areas create a constant visual and spatial relationship between the interior and its natural surroundings.

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Cite: "The Gallery House / Maden Architects" 22 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183735/the-gallery-house-maden-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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