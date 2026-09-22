The Gallery House / Maden Architects

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Pristina, Kosovo
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Architects: Maden Architects
- Area: 754 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Leonit Ibrahimi
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Manufacturers: Artemide, B&T, Flos, Vondom
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Lead Architects: Ideal Vejsa, Gazmend Dema, Rashit Zeneli, Egzon Dana, Agon Elezi,
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Donjeta Morina, Anesa Prekazi, Drin Taraku
- City: Pristina
- Country: Kosovo
"The Gallery" is conceived as a contemporary residence where architecture, natural light, movement, and landscape come together to create a calm and refined living experience. The project is inspired by the idea of architecture as a continuous journey rather than a collection of separate spaces. Clean geometric volumes establish a strong architectural identity, while carefully framed openings, courtyards, and landscaped areas create a constant visual and spatial relationship between the interior and its natural surroundings.