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Cherokee House / STUDIO KP2

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Cherokee House / STUDIO KP2 - Image 2 of 13Cherokee House / STUDIO KP2 - Image 1 of 13Cherokee House / STUDIO KP2 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairCherokee House / STUDIO KP2 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, ChairCherokee House / STUDIO KP2 - More Images+ 8

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Miami Beach, United States
  • Architects: STUDIO KP2
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3200 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joe Fletcher
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  STUDIO KP2
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Cherokee House / STUDIO KP2 - Image 5 of 13
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Miami Beach, Cherokee House explores the idea of refuge through a restrained composition of exposed concrete, natural materials and carefully controlled light. Defined by elemental geometries and clearly articulated volumes, the project is organized around mass, materiality, light and the sequence of spaces.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Cherokee House / STUDIO KP2" 27 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183695/cherokee-house-studio-kp2> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Joe Fletcher

切诺基住宅 / STUDIO KP2

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