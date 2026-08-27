Cherokee House / STUDIO KP2

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: KARLOS PEREZ

General Contractor: CORRADI GROUP

City: Miami Beach

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Miami Beach, Cherokee House explores the idea of refuge through a restrained composition of exposed concrete, natural materials and carefully controlled light. Defined by elemental geometries and clearly articulated volumes, the project is organized around mass, materiality, light and the sequence of spaces.