Cherokee House / STUDIO KP2

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Miami Beach, United States
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Architects: STUDIO KP2
- Area: 3200 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Joe Fletcher
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Manufacturers: STUDIO KP2
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: KARLOS PEREZ
- General Contractor: CORRADI GROUP
- City: Miami Beach
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Miami Beach, Cherokee House explores the idea of refuge through a restrained composition of exposed concrete, natural materials and carefully controlled light. Defined by elemental geometries and clearly articulated volumes, the project is organized around mass, materiality, light and the sequence of spaces.