B Nesta Residence / UOS Architecture Studio

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Kecamatan Denpasar Barat, Indonesia
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Architects: UOS Architecture Studio
- Area: 2400 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Indra Wiras
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Manufacturers: Toto Sanitary
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Lead Architect: Banyu Priautama
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Lead Team: Yoga Adhitya
- Design Team: Bagus Komang, Galang K, Pasek A
- Interior Design: Tudots Studio
- Landscape Architecture: Alas Design Studio
- General Contractor: Design ACE
- Project Management: Design ACE
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Gede Mertanadi
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: AMEP Design
- City: Kecamatan Denpasar Barat
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Located in an urban area in western Denpasar, Bali, B Nesta is a residential complex comprising 20 apartment units and five private-pool townhouses. The program is complemented by shared facilities, including a communal kitchen, meeting room, a multifunctional rooftop, and a 25-meter public swimming pool. More than simply providing a place to live, B Nesta is conceived as a residential environment that encourages relaxation, interaction, and a sense of community.