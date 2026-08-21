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B Nesta Residence / UOS Architecture Studio

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B Nesta Residence / UOS Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardB Nesta Residence / UOS Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Courtyard, GardenB Nesta Residence / UOS Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, CourtyardB Nesta Residence / UOS Architecture Studio - Image 5 of 25B Nesta Residence / UOS Architecture Studio - More Images+ 20

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Hospitality Architecture
Kecamatan Denpasar Barat, Indonesia
  • Architects: UOS Architecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Indra Wiras
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Toto Sanitary
  • Lead Architect: Banyu Priautama
  • Lead Team: Yoga Adhitya
  • Design Team: Bagus Komang, Galang K, Pasek A
  • Interior Design: Tudots Studio
  • Landscape Architecture: Alas Design Studio
  • General Contractor: Design ACE
  • Project Management: Design ACE
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Gede Mertanadi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: AMEP Design
  • City: Kecamatan Denpasar Barat
  • Country: Indonesia
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B Nesta Residence / UOS Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Indra Wiras

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an urban area in western Denpasar, Bali, B Nesta is a residential complex comprising 20 apartment units and five private-pool townhouses. The program is complemented by shared facilities, including a communal kitchen, meeting room, a multifunctional rooftop, and a 25-meter public swimming pool. More than simply providing a place to live, B Nesta is conceived as a residential environment that encourages relaxation, interaction, and a sense of community.

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Cite: "B Nesta Residence / UOS Architecture Studio" 21 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183579/bnesta-residence-uos-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Indra Wiras

B Nesta 住宅 / UOS Architecture Studio

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