B Nesta Residence / UOS Architecture Studio

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Category: Hospitality Architecture

Lead Team: Yoga Adhitya

Design Team: Bagus Komang, Galang K, Pasek A

Interior Design: Tudots Studio

Landscape Architecture: Alas Design Studio

General Contractor: Design ACE

Project Management: Design ACE

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Gede Mertanadi

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: AMEP Design

City: Kecamatan Denpasar Barat

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in an urban area in western Denpasar, Bali, B Nesta is a residential complex comprising 20 apartment units and five private-pool townhouses. The program is complemented by shared facilities, including a communal kitchen, meeting room, a multifunctional rooftop, and a 25-meter public swimming pool. More than simply providing a place to live, B Nesta is conceived as a residential environment that encourages relaxation, interaction, and a sense of community.