  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Caraçá Residence / 23 SUL

Caraçá Residence / 23 SUL

Save

Caraçá Residence / 23 SUL - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, LightingCaraçá Residence / 23 SUL - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, Table, Beam, ChairCaraçá Residence / 23 SUL - Interior Photography, Wood, Garden, CourtyardCaraçá Residence / 23 SUL - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamCaraçá Residence / 23 SUL - More Images+ 27

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Renovation
Brazil
  • Architects: 23 SUL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  233
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lepri
  • Lead Architects: Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Luís Pompeo, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan, Tiago Oakley
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Caraçá Residence / 23 SUL - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam, Shelving, Chair
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The preexisting single-story house did not accommodate the spatial needs of the new residents. It was necessary to add another floor, but we did not want to alter the original proportions of the construction.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
23 SUL
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Caraçá Residence / 23 SUL" [Residência Caraçá / 23 SUL] 18 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183539/caraca-residence-23-sul> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Pedro Kok

Caraçá 住宅 / 23 SUL

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags