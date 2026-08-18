Caraçá Residence / 23 SUL

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- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation
- Coordination: Larissa Napoli
- Project Team: Vitoria Aguiar, Leonardo Felice, Beatriz Trindade, Mariana Chiarello
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MR2 Engenharia
- Landscaping: Arboreto
- General Construction: NJR
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The preexisting single-story house did not accommodate the spatial needs of the new residents. It was necessary to add another floor, but we did not want to alter the original proportions of the construction.