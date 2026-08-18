Caraçá Residence / 23 SUL

+ 27

Residential Architecture, Renovation • Brazil Architects: 23 SUL

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 233 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Kok

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Lepri

Lead Architects: Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Luís Pompeo, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan, Tiago Oakley

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The preexisting single-story house did not accommodate the spatial needs of the new residents. It was necessary to add another floor, but we did not want to alter the original proportions of the construction.