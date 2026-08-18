H1 House / Genovesi Arquitectos

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Architects: Genovesi Arquitectos
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Luis Abba
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Manufacturers: FV, Hierrosan , Hipercerámico , Johnson Amoblamientos , Saez
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Text description provided by the architects. Located on an infill lot in San Rafael, Mendoza, the house is inserted into a low-density urban fabric characterized by the presence of vegetation in both private courtyards and public spaces. In this context, the project seeks to reinforce the relationship with the green surroundings and build a gradual transition between the public sphere and the domestic realm.