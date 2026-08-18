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H1 House / Genovesi Arquitectos

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
San Rafael, Argentina
  • Architects: Genovesi Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Abba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FV, Hierrosan , Hipercerámico , Johnson Amoblamientos , Saez
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Joaquin Genovesi
  • General Construction: Nazca Construcciones Civiles
  • Project Management: Joaquin Genovesi
  • City: San Rafael
  • Country: Argentina
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H1 House / Genovesi Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. Located on an infill lot in San Rafael, Mendoza, the house is inserted into a low-density urban fabric characterized by the presence of vegetation in both private courtyards and public spaces. In this context, the project seeks to reinforce the relationship with the green surroundings and build a gradual transition between the public sphere and the domestic realm.

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Cite: "H1 House / Genovesi Arquitectos" [Casa H1 / Genovesi Arquitectos] 18 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183525/h1-house-genovesi-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Luis Abba

H1 住宅 / Genovesi Arquitectos

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