H1 House / Genovesi Arquitectos

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Houses • San Rafael, Argentina Architects: Genovesi Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Luis Abba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: FV , Hierrosan , Hipercerámico , Johnson Amoblamientos , Saez

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Joaquin Genovesi

General Construction: Nazca Construcciones Civiles

Project Management: Joaquin Genovesi

City: San Rafael

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on an infill lot in San Rafael, Mendoza, the house is inserted into a low-density urban fabric characterized by the presence of vegetation in both private courtyards and public spaces. In this context, the project seeks to reinforce the relationship with the green surroundings and build a gradual transition between the public sphere and the domestic realm.