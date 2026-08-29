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A12 Apartment / DKA

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A12 Apartment / DKA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, Countertop, GlassA12 Apartment / DKA - Image 3 of 27A12 Apartment / DKA - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Bedroom, BedA12 Apartment / DKA - Image 5 of 27A12 Apartment / DKA - More Images+ 22

Curated by Nina Vuga

Renovation, Interior Design, Residential Interiors
Rome, Italy
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A12 Apartment / DKA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, Countertop, Glass
© Serena Eller Vainicher

Text description provided by the architects. A12 Apartment transforms a historic Roman apartment into a contemporary home by using color, geometry, and spatial continuity to establish a new relationship between the existing architecture and everyday life.

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Diele Kerciku Architetture
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WoodSteelBrick

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Cite: "A12 Apartment / DKA" 29 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183511/a12-apartment-dka> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Serena Eller Vainicher

A12 公寓 / DKA

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