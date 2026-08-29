A12 Apartment / DKA

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Architects: Diele Kerciku Architetture
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Serena Eller Vainicher
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Lead Architects: DKA – Diele Kerciku Architetture
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- Category: Renovation, Interior Design, Residential Interiors
- Interior Design: DKA – Diele Kerciku Architetture
- City: Rome
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. A12 Apartment transforms a historic Roman apartment into a contemporary home by using color, geometry, and spatial continuity to establish a new relationship between the existing architecture and everyday life.