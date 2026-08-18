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Damata House / Melina Romano

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Damata House / Melina Romano - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodDamata House / Melina Romano - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairDamata House / Melina Romano - Exterior Photography, Wood, Chair, Deck, PatioDamata House / Melina Romano - Interior Photography, Living RoomDamata House / Melina Romano - More Images+ 24

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses, Interior Design
Brazil
  • Architects: Melina Romano
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  880
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Denilson Machado / Estúdio MCA
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cadeira Caqioquinha, Cadeira Kariri, Mesa Lateral Percival Lafer
  • Lead Architect: Melina Romano
  • Coordination: Melina Romano
  • Project Team: Victor Parra, Gabriel Mazzaro
  • Architecture Firms: Otto Felix Arquitetura
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Seiji Engenharia
  • Landscape Design: Daniel Nunes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Wood Maecenaria
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Damata House / Melina Romano - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Beam
© Denilson Machado / Estúdio MCA

Text description provided by the architects. At Casa Damata, located in the rural area of Itatiba (SP), the interior design by Melina Romano builds upon Otto Felix's architecture and Daniel Nunes's landscaping to reinforce the relationship between the residence and its surrounding landscape. The design extends the materiality and construction references of the rural São Paulo context indoors, coordinating materials, furniture, lighting, and artwork into a continuous language between interior and exterior.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignBrazil
Cite: "Damata House / Melina Romano" [Casa Damata / Melina Romano] 18 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183504/damata-house-melina-romano> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Denilson Machado / Estúdio MCA

Casa Damata / Melina Romano

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