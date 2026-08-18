Damata House / Melina Romano

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Architects: Melina Romano
- Area: 880 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Denilson Machado / Estúdio MCA
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Manufacturers: Cadeira Caqioquinha, Cadeira Kariri, Mesa Lateral Percival Lafer
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Lead Architect: Melina Romano
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- Category: Houses, Interior Design
- Coordination: Melina Romano
- Project Team: Victor Parra, Gabriel Mazzaro
- Architecture Firms: Otto Felix Arquitetura
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Seiji Engenharia
- Landscape Design: Daniel Nunes
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Wood Maecenaria
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. At Casa Damata, located in the rural area of Itatiba (SP), the interior design by Melina Romano builds upon Otto Felix's architecture and Daniel Nunes's landscaping to reinforce the relationship between the residence and its surrounding landscape. The design extends the materiality and construction references of the rural São Paulo context indoors, coordinating materials, furniture, lighting, and artwork into a continuous language between interior and exterior.