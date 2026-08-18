Damata House / Melina Romano

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Category: Houses, Interior Design

Coordination: Melina Romano

Project Team: Victor Parra, Gabriel Mazzaro

Architecture Firms: Otto Felix Arquitetura

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Seiji Engenharia

Landscape Design: Daniel Nunes

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Wood Maecenaria

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. At Casa Damata, located in the rural area of Itatiba (SP), the interior design by Melina Romano builds upon Otto Felix's architecture and Daniel Nunes's landscaping to reinforce the relationship between the residence and its surrounding landscape. The design extends the materiality and construction references of the rural São Paulo context indoors, coordinating materials, furniture, lighting, and artwork into a continuous language between interior and exterior.