Graham Foundation Announces 45 New Grants for Projects Expanding Architectural Discourse in 2026

Save this picture! Norman Jaffe, Krieger House , Montauk, New York, 1975. Black and white photograph, 9 x 12 in. Courtesy Norman Jaffe Archives. Photo: Bill Maris. From the 2026 grant to Wandering Eye Studios for the film "Vanishing Point: An Architect’s Journey". Image Courtesy of The Graham Foundation

Since 1956, the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts has fostered the development and exchange of ideas about architecture and its role in the arts, culture, and society. It awards project-based grants to individuals and organizations each year, and hosts public exhibitions and lectures. In June, the foundation announced the recipients of its 2026 Grants to Individuals program, awarding 54 projects that investigate architecture through exhibitions, films, publications, and research initiatives. In a second round announced this week, the organization has allocated funding to projects run by organizations with the same objective: expanding architectural discourse through diverse materials and cultural media.

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On this occasion, the Foundation allocated a total of $451,000 for exhibitions, installations, publications, podcasts, student-led journals, international architecture events, and other public programmes. The projects were selected from a wide range of submissions, put forward by cultural organizations ranging from major cultural institutions and independent nonprofit spaces to academic institutions, publishers, and community-based initiatives. The aim is to highlight work by both established and emerging architects, artists, curators, designers, historians, scholars, writers, and other specialists associated with organizations worldwide, in cities from Buenos Aires to Nairobi. The funding is intended to engage an international public around new interdisciplinary ideas on architecture and design.

Find the complete list of the 2026 organizational grantees below. The foundation provided the summary of the initiatives, and more detailed descriptions of each project can be found on the Graham Foundation's website.

Related Article Getty Foundation's Conserving Black Modernism Program Announces Five New Grantee Sites

Exhibitions

A83 with Barkow Leibinger, PIN–UP, modem, Smout Allen, MOS, and Solid Objectives Idenburg Liu (SO–IL)



A83 produces and hosts exhibitions of work by architects, designers, and artists, prioritizing projects that foreground conversations about spatial representation and contemporary image-making practices.



Citygroup



This multifaceted exhibition program and long-standing debate series, organized by AJ Artemel, Michael Robinson Cohen, and Violette de la Selle, probes the political and social role of architects within the city.

Regenerative Futures: Landscape and Design, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, Fall 2027



Through five immersive installations, this international exhibition, curated by Julie Pastor and Cynthia E. Smith with projects by Turenscape, Practice Landscape, Yerrabingin + AKIN, Unit15X, and SWA Group, explores how landscape architecture fosters a more resilient and regenerative planet, inspiring people to rethink their relationships with the land, other species, their communities, and future generations.

Raimund Abraham: Earthquake of Silence, Arthur A. Houghton Jr. Gallery, The Cooper Union, Fall 2026



An exhibition featuring original drawings, models, and documents relating to the work ofAustrian-born architect Raimund Abraham (1933–2010), who moved to the United States in 1964 and taught architecture at The Cooper Union from 1971 to 2002.

Counterpublic 2026: Coyote Time, Fall 2026



Envisioning a shared near future in a time of global upheaval, Counterpublic's third triennial presents 50 new artistic and architectural commissions at public sites throughout St.Louis, alongside public programs and long-lasting civic initiatives centering climate, education, and immigration, curated by Jordan Carter, Raphael Fonseca, Stefanie Hessler, Nora N. Khan, and Wanda Nanibush.

Stories from Within: Home, Here and There, Hyde Park Art Center, Spring 2027



A research-based installation by Chicago-based artist and architect Leticia Pardo, curated by Mariela Acuña, that collects oral histories and life-size casts of domestic spaces from members of the Mexican diaspora in Chicago to create a visual and auditory archive exploring how memory and migration shape the architectures of home.

The Feathered Whale and Other Works by Enrique Murillo, Xalapa, Mexico, LIGA—Space for Architecture, Spring 2027



A documentation project and exhibition of the work of architect Enrique Murillo (1933–2021), whose practice was rooted in the vernacular traditions and landscapes of Xalapa, Mexico, while advancing a distinctly modern, experimental approach to design.

Women Dancing Down the Side of a Building, Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions (LACE), Fall 2027



This group exhibition, curated by Selene Preciado, highlights an international cohort of women artists—including Kubra Khademi, Tarrah Krajnak, Eiko Otake, and Clarissa Tossin, among others—who subvert the histories of modernist architecture and urbanism.

Paul R. Williams: Architect for Living, LACMA, Fall 2026



This major survey emphasizes the breadth of twentieth-century Black American architectPaul R. Williams's (1894–1980) contributions—both within Los Angeles and across the Americas—and explores how his multifaceted talent shaped places and experiences across all aspects of life, from homes and commercial projects to religious spaces and civic infrastructure.

Jody Pinto: B.I.G., The Annenberg Community Beach House, Santa Monica, CA, Spring 2027



An exhibition exploring the forgotten role of artist Jody Pinto in the design of one of Southern California's most iconic public landscapes—the Beach Improvement Group Project(B.I.G.) for Santa Monica State Beach and Palisades Park, completed in 2001—curated byChristopher Mangum-James and Oscar Peña.

MCA 60: Amanda Williams, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Spring 2027



This first career survey of Chicago-based artist and trained architect Amanda Williams traces more than two decades of work critically examining art, architecture, and urban planning, questioning how color, public space, and the built environment shape civic life and collective memory.

Tonika Lewis Johnson, Museum of Contemporary Photography, Fall 2027



The first museum solo exhibition of Chicago-based artist and Folded Map founder Tonika Lewis Johnson brings together two decades of her work with the debut of a new multidisciplinary project examining how discriminatory housing policies have shaped the built environment of Englewood, where she is a lifelong resident.

Preservation Station 777, National Building Arts Center, Sauget, IL and St. Louis, MO, Fall2026



Installed in a new off-site field station in downtown St. Louis, this multisensory exhibition—curated by executive director Eric Ellingsen with artists Erika Allen, D. GrahamBurnett, Jen Colten, Kevin Harris, and Lynne Smith—engages the public with the city'sarchitectural and landscape history through historic artifacts.

Front of House (2026) and Stage Prop (2027), Ragdale Ring Design-Build Competition, Ragdale, Summer 2026 and 2027



This competition and performance series invites architects and designers to design, build, and exhibit a temporary performance venue based on the original Howard van Doren Shaw Ragdale Ring, and presents the 2026 winner, Gluten, and the 2027 winners, Patrick Geske and Cody Miner.

a serpentine, Serpentine Pavilion 2026 by LANZA atelier, Serpentine Galleries, London, through October 25,2026



Marking the 25th Serpentine Pavilion, this year's design by Mexico City–based LANZA atelier (Isabel Abascal and Alessandro Arienzo) is a snaking, single-brick-thick red-brickstructure inspired by the traditional English "crinkle-crankle" garden wall, whose curving form gains stability from geometry rather than mass.

Homelands: Alia Farid, Storefront for Art and Architecture, Spring 2027



The closing installment of the Homelands series comprises new work by artist Alia Farid exploring the Arab diaspora's relationship to the urban fabric of the Americas, a two-day summitpresenting theHomelands Reader, and an open-call research fellowship on memory, space, and power.

The Artist Within Us All: The Halprins and their Circle of Influence, Further Triennial, Minnesota Street Project, Spring 2027



An exhibition at San Francisco's Minnesota Street Project during the Further Triennial that examines how Anna and Lawrence Halprin's interdisciplinary practice—spanning dance, landscape architecture, experimental music, and participatory design—catalyzes a creative network that reshapes postwar American art and the role of the built environment in social transformation.

Open Access: Exploring 130 Years of American Design, Van Alen Institute, Fall 2026



Through an exhibition, public programming series, and a publication, this project examines the evolution of American architecture through contemporary reinterpretations of materials from Van Alen's archive, generating new perspectives on architecture's cultural and civic role.

Film, Video, and New Media Projects

Space Between, Season Three, Varese, Italy, Spring 2027



The third season of this audio series, hosted by Shumi Bose and founder Federica Zambeletti, pursues the belief that conversations across diverse spheres can extend our capacity to imagine better planetary futures.

Vanishing Point: An Architect's Journey, Milford, MA, Summer 2027



A feature-length documentary, written and directed by Alastair Gordon, about the life, work, and mysterious disappearance of Chicago-born architect Norman Jaffe (1932–1993) —an artistic visionary who sought transcendence through design and vanished into the sea off the Hamptons in 1993.

Public Programs

The Anne Rieselbach Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers



The long-running League Prize —a biennial competition, lecture series, and exhibition— was renamed in honor of Anne Rieselbach, recognizing her more than four decades of stewardship of the program.

Design for Dignity 04: A Convening of Possibilities, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Oct 23–24, 2026



Now in its fourth iteration, this symposium aims to foster dialogue around emergent and liberatory directions in design.

Lampo 2026 Concert Series at the Graham Foundation, Oct 2026–Jun 2027



The Lampo concert series presents the work of music's leading experimentalists.

Publication Award in Contemporary Architecture (PACA). Application deadline: November 30, 2026



This new award program —a partnership between MIT Press, Storefront for Art and Architecture, and the Graham Foundation— champions excellent writing that promotes architecture's expanded role as a critical field.

Latin Catalyst: CDMX Mexico Works, Spring 2027



A series of talks at the Seattle Public Library fostering dialogue between Seattle and Mexico City, featuring architect Fernanda Canales, artist Gabriel De La Mora, and others.

The World Around Summit 2027, May 2027



Led by executive director Beatrice Galilee, this day-long international convening brings leading and emerging voices in global architecture and design to New York City to share new ideas and recently completed projects dedicated to advancing more equitable, climate-responsive, and socially impactful futures; the event will be streamed live and is free to attend.

Publications

CCA Oral Histories: You can sit and think, and you have what you have to do, Canadian Centre for Architecture, 2027



The book—edited by Albert Ferré and Martien de Vletter and featuring oral histories with founding director Phyllis Lambert and others—traces the ideas, people, and curatorial visions that have shaped the Canadian Centre for Architecture since its founding in the late 1970s, as well as its contribution to international architectural discourse and the institutional landscape.

Making Alive! Reworlding Cities: Decommodified · Regenerative · Pluriversal in otherwards, Carnegie Mellon University School of Architecture, 2027



Edited by Sarosh Anklesaria, Stefan Gruber, and Tuliza Sindi, this volume convenes scholars, practitioners, artists, and activists to reimagine the post-industrial city, mobilizing selected sites in Pittsburgh—from vacant office towers to segregating highway infrastructures—as case studies to examine the systemic conditions and political economy of urbanism while advancing pathways toward decommodified, regenerative, and pluriversal futures.

SHIFT: Architecture in Times of Radical Change, Park Books, 2026



Edited by Florencia Rodriguez, Santiago Bogani, Igo Kommers Wender, and Isabella Moretti, the official publication of the sixth Chicago Architecture Biennial gathers essays, manifestos, and conversations from biennial participants and invited contributors as an editorial experiment on dispersion, embracing multiplicity as method and conversation as form.

Madelon Vriesendorp: Too Late to Die Young, The Cosmic House, 2026



This new monograph reclaims Madelon Vriesendorp's pivotal role as a seminal artist working between the fields of art and architecture and explores her five-decade-long practice through newly commissioned and illustrated thematic chapters on collaboration, Surrealist influences, play, and craft.

LA ESCUELA___: The School as Practice and Place, Set Margins', 2027



This bilingual publication is an illustrated toolkit that examines and amplifies collaborative art, architecture, and place-based learning practices across Latin America and its diasporas.

Wait a Minute: How the History of the Earth Impinges on Architecture, Lars Müller Publishers, 2028



Edited by Philip Ursprung, Nicholas Adams, and Tairan An, this collaboratively authored volume extends the unfinished manuscript of late architectural historian Kurt W. Forster (1935–2024) by interweaving fragments of his writings with newly commissioned essays

Diane Simpson: Dressing Up, Walther König, 2027



Diane Simpson's first monograph and European retrospective span five decades of her sculptural practice, with contributions from artists and scholars including Nairy Baghramian, Judith Clark, Josiah McElheny, Vincent Fecteau, Jessi Reaves, and Mark Wigley, examining her engagement with fashion, architecture, ornamentation, the body, materiality, and space.

Michael Asher, Walther König, 2026



By bringing together the artist's archival materials, writings, and key projects, this publication examines his engagement with architecture and his conception of the museum as a space of evolving practice and public life.

Architecture and the National Academy of Design: An Untold History, National Academy of Design, 2027



Edited by Gregory Wessner and Julian Rose and organized for the National Academy of Design's 200th anniversary, this project explores, for the first time, the history of architects and architecture within the nation's oldest artist-and architect-run organization, drawing on its historic collection of 8,000 artworks.

The Centre in Motion: Stories from the First Pan-African Biennale, Pan-African Biennale, 2027



This publication documents the inaugural Pan-African Biennale in Nairobi, the continent's first architecture biennale conceived, convened, and led from Africa, which brings together practitioners from all 54 African nations, with the volume edited by curator Omar Degan and Meriam Sehimi.

ANY Book: Reading Architecture of the 90s Through the Lens of ANY Magazine, Lars Müller Publishers,2027



Edited by Zachariah A. Michielli, Cathelijne Nuijsink, Ashley Schafer, and Aaron Tobey, this book offers a historical and critical reassessment of the tabloid-format magazine ANY: Architecture New York (1993–2000), with contributions from architects and theorists including Elizabeth Diller, Peter Eisenman, Rem Koolhaas, and Bernard Tschumi, that situate its texts and graphics within the social, political, and cultural context of the long 1990s

COMMUNAL, Timber Press/Hachette Book Group, 2027.

A comprehensive publication by Fritz Haeg and Stacy Wakefield Forted documenting over a decade of cabin restoration, communal living, and land-based pedagogy at Salmon Creek Farm, an arts organization operating in a reimagined 1970s counterculture commune on the Mendocino coast.

The Wladimiro Acosta Archive. An Update on Climate Responsive Design, Editorial Di Tella Arquitectura,

2028



This publication, edited by Isabella Moretti and Fernando Schapochnik, examines Wladimiro Acosta's (1900–1967) pioneering contributions to climate-responsive architecture, focusing on his Helios System and its enduring relevance in sustainable design through the study of his complete archive.

New City Critics, 2026–27, Urban Omnibus, 2027



Founded in honor of the late critic and urbanist Michael Sorkin, this fellowship supports emerging writers and thinkers from underrepresented backgrounds as they develop new forms of urban criticism for publication in Urban Omnibus and other outlets.

Student-Led Publications

Anthracite Journal, Volume 1: Inheritance,2026



This journal's inaugural issue, Inheritance, examines what architecture receives, carries, and leaves behind—materially, socially, and environmentally.

Paprika! Magazine, Volume XV, 2026



Published independently by students at Yale's schools of Art and Architecture, this often-monthly magazine provides contemporary insight into student voices, concerns, and design philosophies

POOL, Issue No. 12,2027



This student-run publication at the Department of Architecture and Urban Design at the University of California, Los Angeles, provides an outlet for creative work that traditionally falls outside of the scope of academic architectural institutions.

VORKURS XI: AFTERIMAGE, 2026



This eleventh edition of the architecture graduate publication is produced by students at the University of Florida's Graduate School of Architecture.

Telesis, Volume IX: Pause and Volume X: React, 2026–27



This student-run journal presents two imaginative volumes —Pause, which invites us to stop and recover attention amid saturation, crisis, and apathetic responses to fleeting design, and React, which calls for a reorientation of design toward care, responsibility, and new ways of relating to others and the environment.

In addition to the Graham Foundation, other organizations around the world are dedicated to promoting the preservation of architectural projects, their historical value, and the generation of knowledge derived from them. The Getty Foundation recently announced funding for the preservation of 5 new historic modern sites across the United States under the Conserving Black Modernism program. On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the United States' Declaration of Independence, the World Monuments Fund announced a new list of ten heritage places representing the country's history whose preservation is considered essential. Also in the United States, and on the occasion of the reopening of the Eames House after the Los Angeles fire, the Charles & Ray Eames Foundation was formed as a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and expanding the couple's multidisciplinary legacy across architecture, design, education, and visual culture.