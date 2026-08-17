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Oratory Chapel / S-AR

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Oratory Chapel / S-AR - Exterior Photography, ConcreteOratory Chapel / S-AR - Image 3 of 16Oratory Chapel / S-AR - Exterior PhotographyOratory Chapel / S-AR - Exterior Photography, ConcreteOratory Chapel / S-AR - More Images+ 11

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Religious Architecture, Chapel
Santiago, Mexico
  • Architects: S-AR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
  • Lead Architects: Cesar Guerrero, Ana Cecilia Garza
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Text description provided by the architects. A pair of reinforced concrete walls of 8 cm in thickness, of variable height diagonally, hold up a slab of 6.5 cm, forming a kind of tunnel.

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Oratory Chapel / S-AR - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
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S-AR
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WoodSteelConcrete

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Cite: "Oratory Chapel / S-AR" 17 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183456/oratory-chapel-s-ar> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal

小圣堂 / S-AR

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