Oratory Chapel / S-AR

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Santiago, Mexico
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Architects: S-AR
- Area: 5 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Ana Cecilia Garza Villarreal
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Lead Architects: Cesar Guerrero, Ana Cecilia Garza
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- Category: Religious Architecture, Chapel
- Design Team: Carlos Morales, Hugo Bernal
- General Contractor: Daniel Hernandez
- City: Santiago
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. A pair of reinforced concrete walls of 8 cm in thickness, of variable height diagonally, hold up a slab of 6.5 cm, forming a kind of tunnel.