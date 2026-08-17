Oratory Chapel / S-AR

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Religious Architecture, Chapel

Design Team: Carlos Morales, Hugo Bernal

General Contractor: Daniel Hernandez

City: Santiago

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. A pair of reinforced concrete walls of 8 cm in thickness, of variable height diagonally, hold up a slab of 6.5 cm, forming a kind of tunnel.