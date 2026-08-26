House in Chérive / Paul Bernier Architecte

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Magog, Canada
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Architects: Paul Bernier Architecte
- Area: 3600 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Raphaël Thibodeau
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Lead Architects: Paul Bernier
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation
- Lead Team: Clara Tardif
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Dugré Ingénieurs
- General Contractor: Construction Memphre
- Interior Design: Cuisine Memphré
- City: Magog
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Built in the heart of the Chérive domain in Magog, this 1970s house originally served as a recreational cottage. Renovated over the years into a family vacation home, it is now set to become its owners' primary residence.