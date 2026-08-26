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House in Chérive / Paul Bernier Architecte

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House in Chérive / Paul Bernier Architecte - Exterior Photography, GardenHouse in Chérive / Paul Bernier Architecte - Image 2 of 42House in Chérive / Paul Bernier Architecte - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, GlassHouse in Chérive / Paul Bernier Architecte - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, Beam, Glass, ChairHouse in Chérive / Paul Bernier Architecte - More Images+ 37

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Renovation
Magog, Canada
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House in Chérive / Paul Bernier Architecte - Exterior Photography, Deck
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Text description provided by the architects. Built in the heart of the Chérive domain in Magog, this 1970s house originally served as a recreational cottage. Renovated over the years into a family vacation home, it is now set to become its owners' primary residence.

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Cite: "House in Chérive / Paul Bernier Architecte" 26 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183356/house-in-cherive-paul-bernier-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Raphaël Thibodeau

Chérive 之家 / Paul Bernier Architecte

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