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SJC House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

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SJC House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, PatioSJC House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographySJC House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Image 4 of 37SJC House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair, GlassSJC House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - More Images+ 32

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

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São José dos Campos, Brazil
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SJC House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. The house, located in an established gated community in São José dos Campos, occupies a plot with pre-existing structures and a street front constrained by the proximity of neighboring houses. The design is organized around this condition, adopting an orthogonal volumetry with no finishes other than paint, where precise subtractions structure the reading of the overall composition.

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Felipe Hess Arquitetos
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Cite: "SJC House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos" [Casa SJC / Felipe Hess Arquitetos] 13 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183294/sjc-house-felipe-hess-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fran Parente

SJC 住宅 / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

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