SJC House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Collaborators: Felipe Hess, Pia Quagliato, Thais de Freitas

Interior Design: Felipe Hess, Patricia Sturm

Press: Vestigare Agency

City: São José dos Campos

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The house, located in an established gated community in São José dos Campos, occupies a plot with pre-existing structures and a street front constrained by the proximity of neighboring houses. The design is organized around this condition, adopting an orthogonal volumetry with no finishes other than paint, where precise subtractions structure the reading of the overall composition.