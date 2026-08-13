SJC House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

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Architects: Felipe Hess Arquitetos
- Area: 520 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Fran Parente
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Text description provided by the architects. The house, located in an established gated community in São José dos Campos, occupies a plot with pre-existing structures and a street front constrained by the proximity of neighboring houses. The design is organized around this condition, adopting an orthogonal volumetry with no finishes other than paint, where precise subtractions structure the reading of the overall composition.